Warriors fans in shambles after Pacers berate Steph Curry and team at home: "Ruined my love for basketball"

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors still can't beat the Indiana Pacers at the Chase Center on Friday. The Warriors remain winless in their arena against the Pacers in five games. Warriors fans are in shambles, as the team's playoff hopes are slowly slipping away.

Curry ended the game with 25 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in what was a very good performance for the two-time MVP. However, the rest of the team could not make buckets when they needed it the most.

It was a frustrating game to watch for Warriors fans, as they won the first half and the fourth quarter. The only quarter they were outscored was the third, but it was enough for them to lose 123-111.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Warriors are known for their daunting third-quarter run, so it was a role reversal on Friday night.

Golden State Warriors fans took out their frustration on social media, and many were stressed that the loss means that the Houston Rockets are getting closer.

The Warriors are hoping to make it to the playoff via the Play-In Tournament, but it's now in jeopardy as well.

One fan wrote:

"Y'all have ruined my love for basketball."

Expand Tweet

One fan was not happy with the Warriors' body language for the entire game:

"The body language of the Warriors tonight is no bueno."

Expand Tweet

Another fan reckons something is amiss at Golden State:

"They've lost that killer instinct and consistent defensive intensity."

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions on X to the Warriors' loss to the Pacers:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also Read: LeBron James ends suspense over hopping on Draymond Green's podcast after Warriors forward's hilarious rant

What's next for Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors?

What's next for Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors?

The Golden State Warriors are entering the most critical part of their season.

The loss to the Indiana Pacers has dropped them to 36-33, which is good for 10th spot in the Western Conference. They are still ahead of the Houston Rockets, who are on a seven-game winning streak.

So, what's next for Steph Curry and the Warriors? A grueling five-game road trip that starts on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves beckons.

They then travel to Miami, Orlando, Charlotte and San Antonio before returning to Chase Center for a showdown with the Dallas Mavericks.

The Warriors will then be back on the road for two games in Texas against the Mavs and the Rockets.

It's an understatement that Golden State will have to win as many games as possible. Houston has caught fire at the right moment, so they could be a tough team to stop.

Curry remains the main option on offense for the Warriors, and Jonathan Kuminga cannot afford another off night. Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis continue to impress, while Klay Thompson and Draymond Green need to play more efficiently.

Also Read: NBA analyst urges Golden State Warriors to get Steph Curry help, as he can't go 'supernova' nightly