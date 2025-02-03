"Warriors really think they can copy Lakers" - NBA fans abuzz over Steph Curry prioritizing Giannis Antetokounmpo as top target

In a weekend of crazy trades, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have fallen a step behind their Western Conference rivals. The LA Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks swapped stars in Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic. The Sacramento Kings acquired Zach LaVine and the San Antonio Spurs brought in De'Aaron Fox.

The trade deadline has not yet arrived, and the Warriors are still seeking their major transaction. League insider Brett Seigel reports that Golden State aims to pair Giannis Antetokounmpo with Steph Curry.

The report that the Warriors want to pair Curry and Giannis up has got fans to troll Golden State.

"Warriors really think they can copy the Lakers and finesse a young superstar from some unsuspecting midweight franchise," one fan said.

"So does everyone, lol. What do they have to trade for him?" Another fan asked.

"They must think Nico (Harrison) runs the Bucks too," one person chimed in.

The trolling continued as other fans named their 'wants,' which were quite impossible.

"I would say “and I want a million dollars” but after the Luka trade anything is possible fr," one person said.

"I want @sydney_sweeney but you just can’t always get what you want," one person joked.

"Yeah I “want” a toilet made out of 24 karat solid gold," someone commented.

The Golden State Warriors were on fire to start the season, winning 12 of their first 15 games. However, after that hot start, things went downhill, as they lost their next five. After that, they could not recapture the momentum they had at the beginning.

The Warriors are now sitting squarely at .500 with a 24-24 record and are tied for the tenth spot in the West with Sacramento Kings.

Steph Curry has not had an All-Star teammate since the 2021-22 season

Andrew Wiggins #22 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors warm up before an NBA game. (Credits: Getty)

Steph Curry has been named an All-Star in 10 of the 11 seasons, including this year. The only year he wasn't named an All-Star during this span was in 2019-20 when he only played five games.

While Curry has been an All-Star, the same cannot be said for his teammates. The last time the Warriors gave a player other than Curry this honor was during the 2021-22 season.

Andrew Wiggins was named to his first and only All-Star team (so far) that year. Draymond Green was also given the nod. However, Green was injured and did not participate in the festivities.

Wiggins averaged 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists that year. Meanwhile, Green put up 7.5 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 7.0 apg, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks. Interestingly, both Wiggins and Green are averaging slightly better in the scoring department this season than in 2021-22. Wiggins is putting up 17.4 while Green is putting up 8.4.

The difference is that the Warriors were enjoying better team success in 2021-22. In fact, they won the title that year after defeating the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

