Warriors vs Lakers injury report: Lineup for Game 3 Western Conference Semi-finals (May 6, 2023)

The injury report for the Warriors vs Lakers matchup has six players in total. Both teams are dealing with injury problems, although Golden State doesn't have any rotational player listed on the report.

Game 3 will be the first game of the series played in Los Angeles. With the series tied at 1-1, the LA Lakers will look to use their homecourt advantage and take a 2-1 series lead. However, a few of their key players might miss the matchup.

The Warriors were fantastic in Game 2 and ended up getting a blowout victory. They've struggled on the road all season long, but will have to win at least one game in the City of Angels to advance to the next round.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What are the projected lineups for Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers?

The Golden State Warriors will be without Patrick Baldwin Jr. (toe), Andre Iguodala (wrist) and Ryan Hollins (foot). However, these players haven't played in a long time and the Warriors are used to them being out.

The situation for the Lakers is much tougher. Their injury report includes Anthony Davis and LeBron James. They're both dealing with foot issues, but will likely play. Mo Bamba (ankle) is also on the report, but is listed as questionable.

The injury report for Game 3 favors the Warriors (Image via Getty Images)

It will be interested to see the starting lineup for the Golden State Warriors in Game 3. Kevon Looney is no longer listed on the injury report and will likely return to the starting five. However, JaMychal Green, his replacement, was fantastic last game.

You may be interested in reading: Is JaMychal Green related to Draymond Green? Exploring the relationship between the two players

Here's a projected starting lineup for Steve Kerr's team:

Kevon Looney

Draymond Green

Andrew Wiggins

Klay Thompson

Steph Curry

LeBron is listed on the injury report, but will likely play (Image via Getty Images)

Darvin Ham most likely won't make any major changes to the starting lineup. If he does, however, there is a chance that he'll replace Austin Reaves in the starting five. Reaves has struggled in the series and might be replaced by Malik Beasley.

You may be interested in reading: Darvin Ham expects the LA Lakers to bounce back in Game 3: "Our team will respond the right way"

Here is a projected starting five for the Lakers:

Anthony Davis

Jarred Vanderbilt

LeBron James

Austin Reaves

D'Angelo Russell

Poll : 0 votes