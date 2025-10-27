  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Cooper Flagg
  • "Was Luka This Good at 18?": Cooper Flagg Sends Fans Into Frenzy as First NBA Poster Dunk Goes Viral

"Was Luka This Good at 18?": Cooper Flagg Sends Fans Into Frenzy as First NBA Poster Dunk Goes Viral

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Oct 27, 2025 02:38 GMT
NBA: Toronto Raptors at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
NBA: Toronto Raptors at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn

Cooper Flagg shocked the basketball world after he put up his first poster dunk in the NBA. The Dallas Mavericks took on the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Dallas finally notched their first win after beating Toronto 139-129. One of the players leading the charge for the Mavericks was their rookie, Flagg.

Ad

Aside from stepping up the occasion to help Anthony Davis get their first win of the season, Flagg defied gravity and rattled the rim over his opponent during one of the plays in the third quarter.

With 3:16 minutes remaining on the clock in the third, Dereck Lively II secured a rebound then quickly dished it to D'Angelo Russell. D-Lo then spotted a running Cooper Flagg and passed it to the rookie. Flagg then saw the opening to drive all the way inside the paint and dunked over Sandro Mamukelashvili.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The fans in attendance went wild, and so did the fans on social media. Flagg's dunk quickly went viral as everyone was in awe of the rookie's athleticism. Here's what some fans said on X:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Cooper Flagg helps lead Mavericks to victory over Raptors

Cooper Flagg finally proved why he was the top pick of this year's draft after he helped lead the Dallas Mavericks to their first win of the season. Looking at Flagg's first game, it was nowhere near what everyone was expecting, only putting up 10 points. Then, in his last game against the Washington Wizards, he added 18 points.

Ad

Fast forward to Sunday against the Toronto Raptors, Flagg finally showed why he's capable of becoming a star in the NBA in the near future. The Mavericks' rookie added 22 points, four rebounds, four assists and one block to help seal the deal for his team.

Carrying Dallas for the most part was Anthony Davis. Now playing in his second season with the Mavericks, the big man put up a double-double performance, adding 25 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Ad

D'Angelo Russell also did all that he could as the team's sixth man. Russell put up 24 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals.

With the Mavericks finally in the win column, hopefully, they can use whatever momentum they've gained to try and beat the defending champions, the OKC Thunder, on Monday.

About the author
Itiel Estudillo

Itiel Estudillo

Twitter icon

Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles.

Know More

Toronto Raptors Fan? Check out the latest Toronto Raptors depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Itiel Estudillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications