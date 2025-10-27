"Was Luka This Good at 18?": Cooper Flagg Sends Fans Into Frenzy as First NBA Poster Dunk Goes Viral

Cooper Flagg shocked the basketball world after he put up his first poster dunk in the NBA. The Dallas Mavericks took on the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Dallas finally notched their first win after beating Toronto 139-129. One of the players leading the charge for the Mavericks was their rookie, Flagg.

Ad

Aside from stepping up the occasion to help Anthony Davis get their first win of the season, Flagg defied gravity and rattled the rim over his opponent during one of the plays in the third quarter.

With 3:16 minutes remaining on the clock in the third, Dereck Lively II secured a rebound then quickly dished it to D'Angelo Russell. D-Lo then spotted a running Cooper Flagg and passed it to the rookie. Flagg then saw the opening to drive all the way inside the paint and dunked over Sandro Mamukelashvili.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The fans in attendance went wild, and so did the fans on social media. Flagg's dunk quickly went viral as everyone was in awe of the rookie's athleticism. Here's what some fans said on X:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Toronto Sports Fan @TDOT416ixBro @TheHoopCentral Was Luka this good at 18???

Ad

Kungfu Kenneth @kungfukenn_eth @TheHoopCentral I hope this is the start of something beautiful 🤩

Ad

Cobee @cobeeknows @TheHoopCentral Rookie of the Year 😭😭

Ad

Shake Milton Fan @ShakeMiltonStan @TheHoopCentral Guys were talking shit the other day man smh.. dude is a generational talent

Ad

Evan Guthrie @EvanGuthrie @TheHoopCentral Big finish 🏀

Ad

JayTakes @SportsWithJay0 @TheHoopCentral Once he finds his rhythm good luck to the western conference

Ad

Cooper Flagg helps lead Mavericks to victory over Raptors

Cooper Flagg finally proved why he was the top pick of this year's draft after he helped lead the Dallas Mavericks to their first win of the season. Looking at Flagg's first game, it was nowhere near what everyone was expecting, only putting up 10 points. Then, in his last game against the Washington Wizards, he added 18 points.

Ad

Fast forward to Sunday against the Toronto Raptors, Flagg finally showed why he's capable of becoming a star in the NBA in the near future. The Mavericks' rookie added 22 points, four rebounds, four assists and one block to help seal the deal for his team.

Carrying Dallas for the most part was Anthony Davis. Now playing in his second season with the Mavericks, the big man put up a double-double performance, adding 25 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Ad

D'Angelo Russell also did all that he could as the team's sixth man. Russell put up 24 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals.

With the Mavericks finally in the win column, hopefully, they can use whatever momentum they've gained to try and beat the defending champions, the OKC Thunder, on Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More