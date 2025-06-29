Washington Mystics vs Dallas Wings game player stats and box score for June 28 | 2025 WNBA season
The Dallas Wings and the Washington Mystics battled on Saturday at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.
2025 No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers missed the game due to a right knee injury. The Wings were in the second night of a back-to-back set. They lost 94-86 to the Indiana Fever on Tuesday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. On the other hand, Washington (8-8) is on a three-game winning streak.
In the teams' previous meeting on Sunday, the Mystics had a 91-88 overtime win.
Washington Mystics vs. Dallas Wings player stats and box score
Dallas Wings player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Kaila Charles
3
3
0
0
0
1
0
1-2
0-1
1-1
13
NaLyssa Smith
0
2
1
0
0
0
1
0-1
0-0
0-0
7
Li Yueru
0
3
1
1
0
1
1
0-1
0-0
0-0
9
Arike Ogunbowale
6
0
0
0
1
0
0
3-5
0-0
0-0
13
JJ Quinerly
8
2
4
0
0
2
0
3-4
0-0
2-2
19
Aziaha James
2
1
0
1
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
2-2
12
Myisha Hines-Allen
7
1
1
1
1
0
0
3-4
0-0
1-1
12
Haley Jones
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
1-1
0-0
0-0
10
Paige Bueckers
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
DiJonai Carrington
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tyasha Harris
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Maddy Siegrist
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Washington Mystics player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Sonia Citron
3
2
1
0
0
0
0
1-1
1-1
0-0
-17
Kiki Iriafen
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0-3
0-0
0-0
-7
Shakira Austin
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
1-3
0-0
0-0
-7
Brittney Sykes
0
1
0
2
1
1
0
0-3
0-1
0-0
-9
Sug Sutton
2
0
1
1
0
2
0
1-1
0-0
0-0
-17
Aaliyah Edwards
2
2
0
0
0
0
1
0-2
0-1
2-2
-12
Stefanie Dolson
0
0
1
2
0
1
0
0-1
0-1
0-0
-12
Lucy Olsen
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0-3
0-1
0-0
-12
Sika Koné
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
-2
Georgia Amoore
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Emily Engstler
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jade Melbourne
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Washington Mystics vs. Dallas Wings game summary
The Wings had a 28-9 lead over the Mystics at the end of the opening quarter. JJ Quinerly had eight points and four assists on 3-for-4, while Myisha Hines-Allen scored seven points on 3-for-4 off the bench.
Both teams return to action on Thursday. Dallas will host the streaking Phoenix Mercury at College Park Center, while Washington will visit the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center.
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.
