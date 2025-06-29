Washington Mystics vs Dallas Wings game player stats and box score for June 28 | 2025 WNBA season

The Dallas Wings and the Washington Mystics battled on Saturday at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Ad

2025 No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers missed the game due to a right knee injury. The Wings were in the second night of a back-to-back set. They lost 94-86 to the Indiana Fever on Tuesday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. On the other hand, Washington (8-8) is on a three-game winning streak.

In the teams' previous meeting on Sunday, the Mystics had a 91-88 overtime win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Washington Mystics vs. Dallas Wings player stats and box score

Dallas Wings player stats and box score

Ad

Trending

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kaila Charle s 3 3 0 0 0 1 0 1-2 0-1 1-1 13 NaLyssa Smith 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 7 Li Yueru 0 3 1 1 0 1 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 9 Arike Ogunbowale 6 0 0 0 1 0 0 3-5 0-0 0-0 13 JJ Quinerly 8 2 4 0 0 2 0 3-4 0-0 2-2 19 Aziaha James 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 2-2 12 Myisha Hines-Allen 7 1 1 1 1 0 0 3-4 0-0 1-1 12 Haley Jones 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 10 Paige Bueckers DNP - - - - - - - - - - DiJonai Carrington DNP - - - - - - - - - - Tyasha Harris DNP - - - - - - - - - - Maddy Siegrist DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Washington Mystics player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Sonia Citro n 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 1-1 1-1 0-0 -17 Kiki Iriafen 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0-3 0-0 0-0 -7 Shakira Austin 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 1-3 0-0 0-0 -7 Brittney Sykes 0 1 0 2 1 1 0 0-3 0-1 0-0 -9 Sug Sutton 2 0 1 1 0 2 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 -17 Aaliyah Edwards 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 0-2 0-1 2-2 -12 Stefanie Dolson 0 0 1 2 0 1 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -12 Lucy Olsen 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0-3 0-1 0-0 -12 Sika Koné 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2 Georgia Amoore DNP - - - - - - - - - - Emily Engstler DNP - - - - - - - - - - Jade Melbourne DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Washington Mystics vs. Dallas Wings game summary

The Wings had a 28-9 lead over the Mystics at the end of the opening quarter. JJ Quinerly had eight points and four assists on 3-for-4, while Myisha Hines-Allen scored seven points on 3-for-4 off the bench.

Both teams return to action on Thursday. Dallas will host the streaking Phoenix Mercury at College Park Center, while Washington will visit the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More