Washington Mystics vs Dallas Wings game player stats and box score for June 28 | 2025 WNBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jun 29, 2025 00:38 GMT
Dallas Wings v Washington Mystics - Source: Getty
The Dallas Wings and the Washington Mystics battled on Saturday (Image source: Getty)

The Dallas Wings and the Washington Mystics battled on Saturday at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

2025 No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers missed the game due to a right knee injury. The Wings were in the second night of a back-to-back set. They lost 94-86 to the Indiana Fever on Tuesday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. On the other hand, Washington (8-8) is on a three-game winning streak.

In the teams' previous meeting on Sunday, the Mystics had a 91-88 overtime win.

Washington Mystics vs. Dallas Wings player stats and box score

Dallas Wings player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kaila Charles33000101-20-11-113
NaLyssa Smith02100010-10-00-07
Li Yueru03110110-10-00-09
Arike Ogunbowale60001003-50-00-013
JJ Quinerly82400203-40-02-219
Aziaha James21010000-00-02-212
Myisha Hines-Allen71111003-40-01-112
Haley Jones21000001-10-00-010
Paige BueckersDNP----------
DiJonai CarringtonDNP----------
Tyasha HarrisDNP----------
Maddy SiegristDNP----------
Washington Mystics player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Sonia Citron32100001-11-10-0-17
Kiki Iriafen00011000-30-00-0-7
Shakira Austin20000101-30-00-0-7
Brittney Sykes01021100-30-10-0-9
Sug Sutton20110201-10-00-0-17
Aaliyah Edwards22000010-20-12-2-12
Stefanie Dolson00120100-10-10-0-12
Lucy Olsen00010000-30-10-0-12
Sika Koné00000000-00-00-0-2
Georgia AmooreDNP----------
Emily EngstlerDNP----------
Jade MelbourneDNP----------
Washington Mystics vs. Dallas Wings game summary

The Wings had a 28-9 lead over the Mystics at the end of the opening quarter. JJ Quinerly had eight points and four assists on 3-for-4, while Myisha Hines-Allen scored seven points on 3-for-4 off the bench.

Both teams return to action on Thursday. Dallas will host the streaking Phoenix Mercury at College Park Center, while Washington will visit the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
