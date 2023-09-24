Watch: American rapper Boosie Badazz rocks Victor Wembanyama jersey during electrifying performance in San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has not even played a regular-season NBA game yet. However, Wembanyama jerseys are already selling fast. Even celebrities are donning the towering young prospect’s jersey. A video circulating on social media showed rapper Boosie rocking Wembanyama’s jersey while performing in San Antonio.

The rapper was playing a small venue in San Antonio. He had the crowd going as they were rapping along to his lyrics. While on stage, Boosie was rocking a fresh Wembanyama jersey. You can watch the video below.

Boosie is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. It is not too far from Texas, and perhaps he is a Spurs fan. However, he might have just donned the jersey to support the local fans.

The 40-year-old rapper is a big NBA fan, though. He has used social media to talk about NBA players and teams for years. He has even generated controversies with NBA stars.

He also has a larger jersey collection. He showed off his collection during a tour of his house for Vlad TV, including signed jersey from Steph Curry, LeBron James and more.

Victor Wembanyama will be a featured star

San Antonio will be back in the national spotlight, thanks to Victor Wembanyama. ESPN will feature the Spurs on multiple national TV spotlight games this season.

The sports broadcast company is also sending an NBA reporter to San Antonio to cover the team full time. This is directly linked to the team drafting the young French star. ESPN reporter Andrew Lopez annpounced he will be moving to the Texas city to cover Wembnayama and the Spurs.

He will also cover the New Orleans Pelicans at times. Zion Williamson will be the headliner for the Pelicans team, but Lopez's main focus will be in San Antonio.

The Spurs will make at least 19 national TV appearances. There will be eight games on NBA TV, seven games on ESPN and four games on TNT.

The French star will likely make his next appearance in the preseason. The Spurs will play five preseason games. It is unknown how many he will play in.

San Antonio will play preseason home games on Oct. 13 against the Miami Heat and on Oct. 16 and 18 against the Houston Rockets. The Spurs also play at the OKC Thunder on Oct. 9 and at the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 20. They open the season at home against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 25.