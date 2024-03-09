WATCH: Anthony Edwards and Donovan Mitchell fulfill All-Star Weekend promise with signature kicks swap

Two of the young ballers in the NBA, Donovan Mitchell and Anthony Edwards, are having stellar seasons for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively. They took their combined All-Star appearances to seven after the 2024 All-Star game.

According to Nice Kicks on Instagram, Edwards and Mitchell discussed swapping their signature shoes, the Adidas AE 1 and D.O.N. Issue 6, during the All-Star game. The discussion eventually bore fruition after Friday's matchup between the Cavaliers and the Timberwolves.

"After discussing swapping pairs during All-Star Weekend, Anthony Edwards and Donovan Mitchell finally traded each other their adidas AE 1 and D.O.N. Issue 6 after the Cavs/Timberwolves game," Nice Kicks captioned the post.

Anthony Edwards is Donovan Mitchell’s favorite Adidas matchup

Donovan Mitchell recently appeared on the Club 520 podcast, where NBA All-Star Jeff Teague asked him various questions about his career. One of them was concerning his fellow Adidas athletes. When asked who of the Adidas’ roster of NBA stars was his ‘favorite matchup,’ Mitchell said:

[00:08:12] "I gotta say Ant (Anthony Edwards). Ant brings it every night. I think Ant's a guy like he brings out the best in you. Like he talks and all that, but as a competitor, that's what you want. Like you want to go against, you know, a guy like him. So I would say he's probably number one for sure just because of the energy he brings."

Mitchell chose Edwards over a range of notable Adidas stars, including the likes of Damian Lillard, James Harden and Trae Young.

Anthony Edwards is 22 and is expected to continue his impressive development in the coming time. Edwards and Mitchell are the major reason their teams have found success in the regular campaign thus far, and they have a lot of respect for each other.