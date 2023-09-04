Watch: Britney Griner seen cheering on for Kevin Durant in a hilarious clip from NBA 2K24

Kevin Durant is featured in the new NBA 2K24, and many fans will be excited to play with him. But Durant has one special fan in the game as well: Britney Griner is seen in the game cheering on Durant.

The two are stars in the Phoenix area now. Durant will play his first full season with the Phoenix Suns while Griner plays as the center for the Phoenix Mercury.

This new NBA 2K24 clip featuring Griner has circulated on social media. The cutaway shows the star pumping her fist in support of Durant, humoring many fans. Check out the video below.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The graphics of the game is more advanced than ever. The sweat on players' bodies is hyper-realistic. Furthermore, the animation used for their faces has drastically improved as well.

However, the cutaway in this clip still feels like a video game. Griner is animatronic when cheering, and the quick cutaway is comical in its animation. You can still tell it is Griner though.

There is no word on whether Griner is a big fan of Durant in real life. The two share a home arena in Phoenix at the Footprint Center.

What is Kevin Durant’s 2k rating?

Durant is currently fifth amongst NBA player rankings in the new NBA 2K24. He has a rating of 96 overall.

His score is boosted of course for his scoring ability in 2K24. He is rated a high 95 in outside scoring. He is also 85 in inside scoring.

Expand Tweet

The do-it-all forward gets extra points for his versatility. He is 81 in athleticism, 82 in playmaking, and 77 in defending. The game does not rate his rebounding well as Durant comes in at 59 in the skill.

Durant’s score is buoyed by high marks in a few of the subcategory stats. He has a near-perfect 99 in potential and an astounding 98 in intangibles.

In the game, he is a 98 in both close and midrange shots. His shot IQ and offensive consistency also hit 98. He also has 30 total badges in the game, including three purple and 13 gold. Durant is still one of the best scorers in the game despite his age and long NBA career.

What is new in NBA 2K24?

The new version will feature significant changes. The game's play engine has been adjusted and the creators promise the best experience.

The new edition features the new ProPLAY technology. The new tech uses real-life gameplay to create player movements in the game. It promises to provide the highest level of gameplay ever seen before, It also has precise player movements, which is a first in the video game history.

The team at 2K also added new player movements and signature moves. Plenty of moves that are unique to specific players have been added to the game. Further, more details on offensive movements can be seen to make dunks and paint play more realistic.

The game has also adjusted some of its game modes but will keep the same four: MyTEAM, MyCAREER, MyNBA and Play Now. The popular MyCAREER mode features the return of reputation points. MyNBA mode allows you to focus one game at a time as you operate as a team's general manager.

The game also features a nod to the late, great Kobe Bryant. There is a feature called Mamba Moments where players can play out the most memorable moments from Bryant's career.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)