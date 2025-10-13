WATCH: Bulls' broadcaster Stacey King does a phenomenal job of mimicking Bucks coach Doc Rivers on-air 

The Milwaukee Bucks enter this season in the eye of the storm. Everybody will keep an eye on the most aggressive team in the NBA offseason, and they will be pretty much obliged to compete for a championship.Notably, that also puts plenty of pressure on their coach, Doc Rivers, who has had some of the most stacked teams in NBA history but has failed to make much of that come playoff time.But besides his well-documented postseason shortcomings, Rivers is also known for his signature, rusty voice. With that in mind, Chicago Bulls commentator Stacey King didn't waste a chance to take a friendly jab at his divisional rival.With time running out on the preseason loss to the Bucks, King made a hilarious impersonation of Rivers, who was spotted yelling on the sidelines. Needless to say, it didn't take long before it went viral:Rivers is known for being a culture-setter and a player's coach, but his prowess as a tactician has often left plenty to be desired. His rotations, timeouts, and adjustments -- or lack thereof -- have come back to haunt him in the playoffs, and he's infamous for blowing multiple 3-1 series leads in the postseason. Now, with all the rumblings about Giannis Antetokounmpo, he will be under more pressure than ever.Doc Rivers praises Giannis' leadershipShams Charania's latest report of Antetokounmpo's alleged desire to play for the New York Knicks poured some gasoline on the Bucks and their title aspirations.However, Coach Rivers believes there's no added pressure to compete for a championship or a need to remind the players what's at stake, as they already have a leader doing so and, more importantly, leading by example:&quot;I don't have to [remind them] because Giannis does that,&quot; Rivers told Eric Nehm of The Athletic. &quot;Everything Giannis says is about the team and being a better team, so I don't have to do that. Every part of Giannis says that. If you read his comments this summer, every comment he's made is about being in Milwaukee, loving the city, but for some reason - and it's funny, what's the old saying? - You create the story, and then you report on the story you created.&quot;Giannis will reportedly consider finally leaving Milwaukee if they flame out of the playoffs early again. And while the chances of him being moved miday through the season are slim, they're not zero.