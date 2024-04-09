Watch: Charles Barkley hilariously snubs dapping Purdue’s backup center after consoling Zach Edey

Charles Barkley was in Glendale, Arizona to watch Zach Edey’s Purdue Boilermakers face the UConn Huskies in the NCAA Final Tournament championship. Edey, the best player in college hoops, hoped to carry his team to its first tournament title before turning pro. Despite the two-time National Player of the Year winner's performance, the Huskies proved to be too good.

Edey played nearly the entire game and filled up the box scores with 37 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. He dominated the Huskies’ Donovan Clingan but didn’t get the support he so badly needed. UConn steadily overwhelmed Purdue in the second half to grab their sixth national championship.

After the game, Zach Edey and his dejected teammates walked off the court and into the tunnel. A handful of spectators and visitors including Charles Barkley waited in line for the Wooden Award winner. The Phoenix Suns legend briefly shook hands with Edey before this happened:

Barley must have attended to something important that he had to turn away from the player walking behind the towering 7-foot-4 Edey. Behind Purdue’s top player walked Will Berg, the team’s backup and seldom-used center. Once Berg had passed, Barkley resumed shaking the hands of the rest of the Boilermakers.

Charles Barkley’s snub on Berg was likely inadvertent. The basketball Hall of Famer is quite gracious and accommodating to collegiate hoopers. The Swedish-born player took it in stride after the initial shock. He proceeded to dap himself up after Barkley turned away from him. The clip promptly created a buzz on social media.

Fans react to Charles Barkley’s snub of Zach Edey’s teammate

Zach Edey likely had no idea what happened behind him. He must have known about Charles Barkley’s snub of Will Berg only when the clip became viral. Although the incident was likely inadvertent, people who saw the clip promptly reacted:

“Yeah that wasn’t a handshake line… that was for Edey”

Somebody also took note of Will Berg’s poise:

“Bro recovered so well tho. That was a great self-dap”

X user Lina succinctly summarized it for Berg supporters:

“Poor guy”

ST had an entirely different perspective on the whole event:

“Lol those guys have no clue who Chuck [Barkley] is other than Kenny’s [Smith] sidekick haha”

X user db had quite the recollection after Barkley’s seeming snub:

“That was Zach Edey 4 yrs ago tbh”

Charles Barkley was probably told about the viral clip and might have reached out to Zach Edey’s teammate. The Philadelphia 76ers legend could also still be in the dark as he tries to stay out of social media as much as possible.