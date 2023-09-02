Watch: LeBron James stuns Lakers' rookies with unexpected appearance at team facility

Having a chance to meet LeBron James is rare. So when "the King" recently made a surprise visit to the Los Angeles Lakers facility, some of the rookies were honored as well as left in awe.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the South Bay Lakers, the Lakers’ G-League affiliate, some of the team’s young guns recounted their experiences of meeting the 38-year-old legend.

Lakers' Alex Fudge, D'Moi Hodge, and Colin Castleton, who are on two-way contracts with South Bay, were surprised to meet James while they were working out.

"I met LeBron today," Fudge said. "It was crazy. I'm not going to lie, I froze up. I just froze up."

The rookie playfully poked fun at the fact that despite his fame, James felt the need to introduce himself.

"I know you're Bron,” Fudge said. “I should be the one telling you, 'Alex.' It was just crazy. It happened so fast. I just froze."

Hodge had an identical response to meeting the 19-time All-star.

"I did meet him today," Hodge said. "He came up to me like, 'I'm Bron.' Like, 'We know you are!'"

Castleton said meeting James was totally unexpected.

“I met LeBron for the first time today, it’s pretty cool,” Castleton said. “He kinda just walked up, didn’t know who was gonna be here.”

The work ethic of LeBron James

Despite his superstardom, James is known for his strong work ethic and dedication to maintaining his body.

His strong work ethic has enabled him to have a lengthy career, spanning 20 seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and the Los Angeles Lakers. Over the course of his extensive career, he has maintained impressive averages of 27.2 ppg, 7.5 rpg, and 7.3 apg.

As reported by Business Insider, he allocates $1.5 million annually towards the upkeep of his body, which he regards as his most prized possession. Additionally, he reportedly invests $500,000 each year in healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses and therapists.

The King has appeared in 1,421 regular-season games and has won the Rookie of the Year award, 4 MVP awards, 4 Finals MVP awards, and 4 NBA championships.

It's fair to conclude that for the three undrafted rookies striving for an opportunity in the league, meeting LeBron James was not an ordinary occurrence. It serves as motivation to aspire to greater achievements.

