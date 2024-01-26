WATCH: LeBron James' wife Savannah James shows off groovy dance moves to the viral 'Water' song

Savannah James, the wife of Lakers star LeBron James, recently showed off her dance moves to the viral song Water by Tyla. She was in a photoshoot when she decided to take a break to dance.

In a video on X, James was grooving with her fellow mate, April McDaniel. The video was shared by the renowned celebrity photographer Cass Bird, who captioned it:

"I can die now. @aprilsoffice @mrs savannahrj

Savannah dancing with April on Water'(Image source: Instagram @mrs_savannahrj)

James reposted Bird's story on her Instagram story with a heart emoji. The video was also shared on X/Twitter among the basketball world and Bron fans.

Savannah James teased a podcast earlier this year

LeBron James' wife, Savannah, recently hinted at a potential partnership with April McDaniels in an Instagram story. McDaniels is a close friend of James and the founder of the creative agency Crown + Conquer. The two may be collaborating on an upcoming project.

A short video posted on James' Instagram story shows her sharing a light-hearted moment with McDaniels, suggesting the possibility of a podcast debut.

Savannah and April having a chat over her upcoming podcast (Image source: Instagram @mrs_savannahrj)

McDaniels has a rich history of curating authentic experiences and events for various brands. She has collaborated with Jen Atkins, Heineken, LeBron James & Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company, Drake, and 2 Chainz.

This would not be the first time James and McDaniels have come together, as they have previously worked together on their entrepreneurial endeavors.

Savannah James stuns everyone at the Paris Fashion Week

Savannah James is currently enjoying the sights and sounds of Paris. While the four-time MVP is focused on maintaining the LA Lakers' record above .500, his wife is taking a well-deserved break for relaxation.

James shared her Paris experience on Instagram. The standout piece of her outfit is the striking $7,682 maroon Chanel pullover, which flawlessly complements her all-black attire. This is accentuated by a black bag and sunglasses to achieve a casual yet sophisticated look.

James captivated with her stylish flair during her latest Paris excursion, catching the attention of many, including her husband, who reacted on Instagram. The NBA superstar posted numerous heart emojis. It spoke volumes about his admiration for his wife's fashion-forward appearance and the Parisian experience she was enjoying.

However, earlier this week, she was seen in an elegant black velvet dress from the brand Schiaparelli. She was there to attend the Schiaparelli Haute Couture week in Paris. James was dressed in the off-shoulder bi-material tailored jacket from the Italian luxury fashion brand. The mother of three stood out as one of the most anticipated personalities at the fashion week.

