Watch: Luka Doncic's ridiculous trickery continues in Slovenia practice ahead of key matchups vs Australia in FIBA World Cup

Luka Doncic is no stranger to showcasing basketball trickery with his versatile skillset as a player. Playing against international and NBA competition, Doncic's feel for the game has grown over the years in his constant improvement as a professional athlete.

As he continues to dazzle in the FIBA World Cup 2023, a video of Luka Doncic was uploaded on Instagram, wherein, he is seen performing a basketball trick that finds the ball landing in the ring behind him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The move itself involved throwing the ball in an upward motion toward the side of the ball Doncic was facing, resulting in its downward motion toward the basketball ring located behind him.

The move resulted in his teammates marveling at what he had just pulled off. With just how well his game was able to translate in the NBA setting, Doncic has shown no signs of slowing down when it comes to international competition.

During Slovenia's FIBA World Cup opener against Venezuela, the Mavericks star put on a show with his 37-point explosion (11-of-18 shooting).

Expand Tweet

Luka Doncic and Slovenia in their upcoming game against Australia

Both Slovenia and Australia will be in a head-to-head matchup on Friday, September 1. The game will be held in the Okinawa Arena in Okinawa, Japan

Slovenia (3-0) has yet to lose a game in the FIBA World Cup as they are led by Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. In their three games, Doncic is averaging 30.0 points per game (45.5% shooting, including 24.0% from 3-point range).

Alongside Doncic, is Klemen Prepelic, who is averaging 17.0 ppg (55.6% shooting, including 45.0% from 3-point range).

Australia (2-1 record) is heading into this game fresh off their recent win against Japan with a score of 109-89. They have performed well in the FIBA World Cup competition, but must be able to put their best efforts into slowing down Slovenia's Luka Doncic.

Leading the team in scoring is OKC Thunder guard Josh Giddey, who is averaging 19.0 ppg (46.7% shooting, including 22.2% from 3-point range). Following closely with the same scoring average is Atlanta Hawks guard Patty Mills, who is putting up 19.0 ppg as well (49.0% shooting, including 31.6% from 3-point range).

Additionally, Doncic's Mavericks teammate Josh Green is also in the Austalia Men's Basketball roster. He spoke about his mindset in anticipation of his upcoming meeting with Doncic himself, as per Basket News' Edvinas Jablonskis:

"Obviously, Luka is an amazing player," Green said. "I like playing with him, but at the same time, we are both competitive players, and both of us will be ready to go and compete against each other in the next game."

It is yet to be seen if Slovenia will end up losing a game in this year's FIBA World Cup. With how Australia has been playing as of late, this ball game could end up being a close one.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)