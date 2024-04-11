WATCH: Max Christie struggles to hold his laugh after fan says Darvin Ham has CTE on Twitch stream 

Just like some NBA players, Max Christie of the LA Lakers live streams on Twitch in his free time. Christie plays "Call of Duty: Warzone" and usually interacts with fans on his stream. He currently has at least 1,300 followers on Twitch under his username @MChristieJr.

On a recent Twitch stream, the Lakers youngster was caught off guard by a fan's comment about Darvin Ham and barely contained his laughter. The fan with username @mindsetofbron wrote in the comments section:

"Type 1 in chat if you think Darvin Ham has CTE."

Fans then began flooding the comments with 1 to express their belief that the Lakers head coach has Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy. Christie had no other choice but to let out a chuckle at what his fans did on his stream.

Here's the video:

It's unclear when it happened, but Max Christie last streamed on Wednesday evening. The LA Lakers have a couple of days off before finishing their regular season on the road. They will visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday before the season finale against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

Christie has barely been a part of the Lakers' regular rotation this season despite showing signs of progress in his second season. He is averaging 4.3 points and 2.1 rebounds per game in 14.3 minutes of action. He has started in seven games and played a total of 66 games so far.

Max Christie played more early in the season before Darvin Ham pulled him from the rotation

Max Christie has been in and out of the LA Lakers' rotation this season.

Max Christie was not part of the LA Lakers' rotation in the first four games of the season. Darvin Ham started giving him minutes at the start of November before getting inconsistent playing time here and there. Christie would play more than 20 minutes in one game and get a DNP or a nine-minute cameo the next.

Ham even praised Christie for being a "well-balanced" player and believed the young player would only improve.

"I think he's a well-balanced player," Ham said. "Albeit he's still young as a second-year player, but he's a well-balanced player on both sides of the ball. He can take on some tough matchups and hit his 3s, athletic, rebounds, can finish at the rim, great cutter, switches and is a great defensive rebounder. Just a variety of different things that are only gonna get better as he ages." [H/T Lakers Nation]

Christie is the Lakers' 2022 second-round pick, which means he'll be a restricted free agent this summer.

