WATCH: NBA's 250 million viewed highlight on all digital platforms goes viral again

For NBA fans all around the world, few things are more exciting than the playoffs. Even if you aren’t particularly big into the sport of basketball, there is still going to be a good chance that you are going to tune into this tournament through TV or social media.

Throughout the season's hectic five months, several incredible plays racked up views on social media. But one sequence stole the show: a defensive play that resulted in an alley-oop for the Dallas Mavericks' star trio of Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Derrick Jones Jr.

According to the NBA, this highlight has had 250 million views since it took place against the Utah Jazz on March 21st.

Following the NBA's release of its top plays, the same highlight gained viral traction. An X fan account, Mavs Film Room, shared the alley-oop with the caption:

“This was the most viewed play across all NBA digital platforms”

Coming in a close second was Victor Wembanyama's monster dunk, launched from practically the free-throw line against Boston Celtics' Derrick White, which amassed an impressive 247 million views.

In third place was Anthony Edwards' self-alley-oop against the Grizzlies, which pulled in 140 million views.

And Warriors' maestro Stephen Curry holds two viral highlights, each earning him a spot in the top five most-viewed plays. His mesmerizing display of ball-handling and finishing at the rim racked up a staggering 128 million views, landing him in fourth place.

Another highlight featured his signature pump-fake and a step-back three-pointer in fifth place with 96 million views.

LeBron James & Steph Curry lead the pack in top-viewed players on NBA social media (2023–24).

By far, the most popular basketball players are LeBron James and Steph Curry. Millions of admirers adore these superstars and eagerly await any updates on their favorites. Consequently, both of these players had the most views on NBA social media this season.

LeBron James led with a staggering 1.9 billion views, solidifying his status as a social media superstar even in the twilight of his career. Steph Curry was placed right behind him with 1.7 billion views.

Rounding out the top five most-viewed players are the dynamic duo from Dallas: Luka Doncic with 1.2 billion views and Kyrie Irving with 662 million views.

Nikola Jokic's social media popularity skyrocketed, more than doubling his viewership from the previous season to 618 million views this year.

The Minnesota Timberwolves' rising star, Anthony Edwards, made a strong debut on the list, garnering 569 million views in his first appearance.

