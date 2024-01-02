Watch: Taahirah O'Neal has a blast at dad Shaquille O'Neal's aka DJ Diesel's Lights All Night New Year's Eve concert

As the count down to 2024 began, Shaquille O'Neal, known to many as DJ Diesel, took center stage at the Lights All Night electronic dance music festival in Dallas. What made this performance memorable was the presence of his eldest daughter, Taahirah O'Neal, who had VIP access to the show.

Taahirah O'Neal shared exciting glimpses from backstage and on stage, capturing her father's performance. She also revealed that she had inspired a part of the show.

The festivity did not stop at the stage, as Shaquille O'Neal's enthusiastic energy was reflected in his commitments for the night. The former NBA legend revealed his packed schedule for the night, commencing with a set at midnight and another from 1 to 3 am.

Shaq's daughter also captured endearing moments showcasing the playful camaraderie between them. From humorous pranks to heartwarming gestures, the O'Neal family celebrated the arrival of the new year in style.

More performances for Shaquille O'Neal as DJ Diesel this year

Shaquille O'Neal, aka DJ Diesel, is set to take the stage once again, this time at the Electric Castle music festival in Romania. Scheduled to be held at the historic Banffy Castle, located approximately 18 miles from Cluj-Napoca, Romania, the event is slated to captivate audiences from July 17th to 21st, 2024.

Renowned artists such as Massive Attack, Queens of the Stone Age, and Bring Me The Horizon are also set to grace the stage during this exciting event. Shaquille O'Neal is known for delivering high-energy performances in the DJ circle.

Notably, in 2022, he showcased his DJ talents in Slovenia, drawing attention from attendees, which included Dallas Mavericks' star Luka Doncic. He also returned to the Lollapalooza Chicago festival for the second consecutive year in 2023.