Watch: Young boy goes viral after Austin Reaves and Grant Hill sign on 'Austin Reaves > LeBron James' sign

Austin Reaves has been a fan favorite at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines. Reaves gets massive ovations when he makes plays and had a massive turnout at his signature shoe event in between games.

One fan went viral with his support of the Laker. The young Filipino boy was caught on camera holding a poster with a bold claim: "Austin Reaves > LeBron James." The hot take that Reaves is better than his legendary Lakers teammate made the rounds on social media.

The boy, named Ice Tan, went so viral that he even got a spot on a news program on The Philippines version of CNN. Alejandro Teodoro came along on the set of “The Final Word with Rico Hizon.”

Tan defended his take that Reaves may be the best Laker. Well, sort of. He said the poster had more to do with Reaves’ potential since he is much younger than James.

“He has a lot to prove and has a lot of career ahead of him," Tan said. "We don’t know how much he still has to achieve. I am rooting for him.”

The TV appearance was not the only highlight for Tan. The lucky fan was also featured prominently on FIBA’s official social media pages.

“I was shocked. I didn’t expect to be featured on the FIBA page,” Tan said. "I just made the sign to get Reaves' attention because I love watching him play.”

Tan and his friend went the extra mile to get the poster signed. The boys went to the Team USA hotel and asked a USA staff member to help. The assistant coach brought the poster to Reaves and got it signed.

Why is Austin Reaves so popular in The Philippines?

So, what makes Reaves so popular with Tan and other Filipino fans? It seems his aggressive style of play may be the answer.

“He is a fearless finisher around the rim and always takes the contact," Tan said. "It is really cool to watch. He always gets and-one finishes.”

Also, the LA Lakers are one of the most popular teams in the country. Reaves became a Lakers fan favorite after his gutsy performances during their 2023 playoff run to the Western Conference finals.

Reaves also has connections to the Eastern Hemisphere. He signed a signature shoe deal with the Chinese brand Rigorer and has been promoting the new shoe in Asia this summer.

