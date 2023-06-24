On June 24, a video showing a basketball player who looked incredibly similar to Bronny James went viral on Twitter. It took some fans a moment to realize the lookalike was not LeBron James' son, and once that happened, NBA fans began to share some hilarious comments on the footage.

Some of the comments focused on how similar the random player looks to Bronny, while others decided to see the humorous side of things. The original post has almost 150 comments and 549 quote tweets.

Here are some of the best fan reactions to the viral video:

🥶 @rxjunior7 @overtime @FareGames bout to say Bronny been in college for 2 mins got a beard 🤣 @overtime @FareGames bout to say Bronny been in college for 2 mins got a beard 🤣

Bobby Shark @Bob_Shark_Fin @overtime Bronny when he found out that he will be trade in GSW @overtime Bronny when he found out that he will be trade in GSW

DERRICK JORDAN @BHREDAD98 @overtime This not right. My guy is 5ft 1 Bronny 6ft @overtime This not right. My guy is 5ft 1 Bronny 6ft 😂

Bryce James moves to a new high school

According to an ESPN report, Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron James, will no longer be attending Sierra Canyon High School. Instead, he will play for Campbell Hall.

Recently acquired coach David Grace previously spoke of his desire to coach Bryce James, with the former Vanderbilt assistant now getting the chance:

"I want Bryce, if I get to coach him, to be Bryce," David Grace told ESPN's Myron Medcalf. "Because that's special, and I want him to get the most out of his experience here at Campbell Hall and grow. He's going to have way more than just me helping, but I'm going to try to do my part.

"I understand where he's coming from to a point. I'm not him. My family wasn't in that spotlight, but I've been around the spotlight and I can share my experiences, or I can just understand his experiences. That's where I'll grow as a coach."

With Bronny James having committed to USC, it would appear LeBron and Bryce decided the time was right for him to change high school. Now, Bryce hopes to continue his basketball development under a head coach who knows what it takes to succeed at the collegiate level.

It will be fun to see how Bryce develops over the next season and to find out if he begins drawing attention from some Division 1 collegiate programs as a result. Considering the basketball education Bryce has received throughout his life, the most logical answer is yes, he will likely be fielding multiple offers in the coming years.

