The Milwaukee Bucks faced the Houston Rockets on Saturday at Toyota Center, in Houston, and lost 108-112. After three quarters, the Rockets led 89-73, as the cold-shooting Bucks struggled, except for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had a 48-point night.

The Bucks outscored the Rockets by 35 to 23 in the fourth quarter but couldn't get the job done. Coming off a championship run from last season, Jeff Green, a veteran for the Rockets, showed spectacular defense on Antetokounmpo late in the stretch and put up 16 points as well. Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun contributed significantly to the Rockets' victory.

Jabari played 40 minutes, grabbing 12 rebounds and scoring 14 points while Sengun had a solid double-double with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and a game-winning assist in the end through the double team.

Bucks' fans were not happy with their team's performance and took to X to share their reactions, with one fan saying:

"We are 3-4 in our last 7. Please wake up."

The Bucks have lost several games this season despite Antetokounmpo's outstanding performances, including a recent loss to the Indiana Pacers despite his triple-double. Bucks fans are hopeful that the team will improve its defense and find more consistency as the season progresses.

Giannis Antetokounmpo makes history despite loss against the Houston Rockets

Despite the loss, Antetokounmpo's performance was a bright spot for the Bucks. He scored 48 points on 16-of-25 shooting and grabbed 17 rebounds. After tonight's performance, Giannis Antetokounmpo has 26 games with 40+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 70%+ true shooting, which is the most in NBA history.

He achieved another milestone. In 10 games (single season), Giannis Antetokounmpo became only the third player in NBA history to average 32+ points, 13+ rebounds, and 7+ assists on 55% of the field.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been leading from the front this season with outstanding performances. He currently leads the team in several major statistical categories, averaging 31.6 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists per game.

Despite the team's occasional setbacks, Antetokounmpo's leadership and on-court excellence have been a driving force for the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks are currently 25-11, with six wins and four losses in the last ten games. Bucks fans expect the trend to get better as they pick up steam heading into the All-Star break.