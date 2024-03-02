WE ARE SO BACKKK": Celebrations erupt among Warriors fans, as team outpaces Lakers for ninth seed glory

The Golden State Warriors continued their resurgence in the business end of the regular season with a thumping, 120-105 win over the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena. The Warriors (32-27) are now on a three-game winning streak with the latest victory putting them ninth in the Western Conference.

Golden State are 8-2 in their last 10 games and are now in play-in contention. Klay Thompson found himself back in the starting lineup with Chris Paul back in the mix. Stephen Curry and Jonathan Kuminga starred in the win, leaving franchise fans pleased.

Curry led with 25 points, six rebounds and as many assists. Kuminga had 24 points and six rebounds. Moses Moody had 17 points and five boards. For the Raptors, local lad RJ Barett had 23 points, but the rest of the Raptors unit was outscored by the Warriors. The game wasn't without a scare for the visitors though, as Thompson and Kuminga went scoreless in the first quarter.

Curry was the only player besides Moody to make more than one shot in the opening quarter. They also committed five of their 14 turnovers in the first quarter.

Can Golden State make the playoffs?

Their recent surge makes the Warriors bonafide playoff contenders, even in the absence of Andrew Wiggins. Golden State would be in the play-in had it been today and would have squared off against the LA Lakers. Their postseason hopes will likely hinge heavily on Curry and Thompson, with the latter hitting his straps in the last few games coming off the bench.

Thompson returned to the starting lineup with both Andrew Wiggins and Brandin Podziemski sidelined (the former for personal reasons, the latter suffered a knee contusion). His start didn’t exactly set the tone, but he turned his game around as the night went on.

Curry has been in pristine form throughout the season, averaging 27.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. The All-Star will now hopefully be able to take the side to the playoffs.

They have tough matchups coming in as they play the Boston Celtics next, followed by the Milwaukee Bucks, and then the Chicago Bulls. Only time will tell if Golden State can pull off a successful run to the playoffs.