Gerrit Cole has been the backbone of the New York Yankees' rotation for years, proving himself a reliable ace several times. In 2023, Cole became the Cy Young Award winner for the first time, cementing his status as one of the best pitchers in the league. Despite the team's struggles in the previous year, his impressive performance on the mound gave the fans a reason to enjoy the games.

Cole, 33, is a veteran of the game with 11 years of experience, including four with the Yankees. During his tenure with the team since 2020, Gerrit has played 108 games, maintaining a 3.08 ERA and earning three All-Star nods as a Yankee.

Recently, we asked Google Bard about Gerrit Cole's performance in 2024 to defend his Cy Young title, but the answer we received is not something that a Yankees fan might approve of.

AI predicts Gerrit Cole’s Cy Young reliability in 2024

Google Bard has voted out Gerrit Cole from the Cy Young race in 2024. This is surprising, considering Cole's impressive performance in the previous season. However, AI has identified several factors that may hinder his chances of winning.

According to AI, Cole's performance may experience minor setbacks, preventing him from successfully defending his title. Additionally, there is a chance that other players may perform better than him.

Moreover, the Cy Young voting process takes into account not only the pitcher's individual performance but also their support in the team's win. Therefore, if the Yankees don't do well in 2024, Cole may not be able to retain his title, even if his performance is exceptional.

As baseball is a constantly evolving sport and new players are always emerging, it will be interesting to see how Cole competes against stars like Corbin Burnes and veteran aces like Blake Snell in 2024 to stay at the top.

