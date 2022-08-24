"We don’t get to see it enough! When he’s healthy, no one in basketball can guard him" - Former NFL player asserts only durable players like Kobe Bryant and LeBron James can be called superstars

The late Kobe Bryant and LeBron James are two of the most consistent greats the NBA has ever seen. “King James” will be entering his 20th season, while the “Black Mamba” retired after two decades.
Former NFL player Ephraim Salaam said greatness has to be coupled with consistency for an NBA player to be called a superstar. On "The Odd Couple podcast," he said that many talented players shouldn’t be called superstars because their greatness ebbs from season to season:
“We need to see it [greatness]. Kobe played for 20 years. You got to see it every year, through pain, injury, anything. LeBron’s going on year 100! You got to see it!"
"That’s like asking me, ‘Is Anthony Davis a superstar?’ We don’t get to see it enough! When he’s healthy, no one in basketball can guard him. Am I lying? He can do anything.”
Anthony Davis, LeBron James’ co-superstar with the LA Lakers, has only played at least 75 games twice in his 10-year career. Several former players, such as Kevin Garnett, have expressed their frustrations with AD’s injuries and seeming lack of discipline to achieve consistent greatness.
KG went as far as to declare Davis should at least be a one-time MVP in the league.
Salaam named a hooper he thought should be an undisputed superstar whose greatness would have been flawless.
“Look, man. Kyrie is a tremendous player. Imagine if we could have gotten to see Kyrie Irving play basketball consistently. Imagine the conversation we would be having right now.”
Like Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving’s NBA stardom has been marked by interruptions. “Uncle Drew” has played at least 75 games only once in an 11-year career. He has missed more games than played over the last three seasons. While his basketball skills are beyond doubt, his off-court issues leave fans wondering what could have been.
Work ethic and drive separate Kobe Bryant and LeBron James from the crop
Kobe Bryant and LeBron James had the upper hand over most other hoopers because of their fierce drive to excel through relentless hard work. They enhance their skills with an unwavering determination to improve.
Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson displayed such unbending will and work habits to excel over the competition.
Kobe Bryant and LeBron James have risen to all-time great levels because they believe that talent alone was only the start. If several of today’s most skilled players can approximate their work ethic and drive, there will be no debate on their superstar status.