"We were too inconsistent": DeMar DeRozan on Chicago Bulls' disappointing run last NBA season and how they're preparing for upcoming year

Chicago Bulls DeMar DeRozan led his team to the play-in tournament but eventually lost to the Miami Heat and missed the playoffs. It was the end of a disappointing season for DeRozan and the Bulls. In an exclusive interview with Mark Medina of Sportskeeda, DeRozan discussed his team’s struggles at the end of last season.

DeRozan cited a few of the team’s mistakes last season. He reflected on what went wrong with the team down the stretch.

“From a lot of mistakes we had and ups and downs last season, it’s about understanding that and knowing how to correct that,” DeRozan said. “That will make us even better than we were last season. We were pretty good, but we were too inconsistent. I think addressing a lot of the flaws that we had last season come next week in training camp will be the start of that.”

DeRozan thinks the team can improve a lot next season. The team did not make any major roster changes this summer. They re-signed Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White, and Nikola Vucevic. They also added Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig.

The team did not move towards a rebuild. They also have not traded any of their big stars and are instead staying with the same core. DeRozan has bought in on the team's plan and does not like any rebuild ideas.

“I think a lot of people who say that or suggest that really don’t understand basketball at all, in my opinion," DeMar DeRozan said. "You can think that’s an answer or that’s a route. But there’s no telling how long that route is going to even last."

He believes the current roster can compete with the best. Even without point guard Lonzo Ball, who will miss the season with an injury, DeRozan likes the talent on the team.

"With that, it’s hard to find and create talented players like the players that we already have assembled," DeMar DeRozan said. "We made a lot of mistakes. It’s not only on the players, but the coaching staff as well to be able to correct the mistakes that we have because we weren’t far off at all with the mistakes that we’ve had."

DeMar DeRozan says Bulls need more consistency

Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan will try to spur the team higher up the Eastern Conference in the upcoming season. In an interview with Sportskeeda, he spoke on what needs to change next season.

“It’s just being more in tune offensively and defensively than we were last season," he said. "We had a lot of great moments. But we didn’t sustain those great moments. Once we understand the sustainability with what it takes to win, that will make us better. We have what it takes. It’s just about understanding and knowing we have to do things to sustain a winning culture. Once we implement that, we’ll be much better.”

Chicago has a tough task in a loaded Eastern Conference. They may also still make a big trade for someone like James Harden before or during the season.