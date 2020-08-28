"We need to make some real noise and boycott the Olympics" Matt Barnes with an alternative for the players following NBA boycott

The Milwaukee Bucks decided to sit out the game five of the first-round series against the Orlando Magic. The decision to not play the NBA playoffs fixture was taken before the game. The Bucks chose to boycott the NBA game in the wake of Wisconsin resident Jacob Blake's shooting at the hand of law enforcement authorities.

The Milwaukee Bucks are the franchise closest to Kenosha, where the Jacob Blake shooting took place. Sterling Brown, a rotation member of the team, is currently pressing charges against the Police Department of the city of Milwaukee for a racially motivated incident in early 2018. The team knows as much about police brutality as any in American sports.

NBA statement on hopeful Postseason return on Friday or Saturday. pic.twitter.com/Qn0fcC7KHa — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020

NBA players and organizations came out in support of the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to boycott their game against Orlando Magic. Notable NBA players like LeBron James also appreciated Milwaukee Bucks' decision to forfeit their game against the Magic.

Matt Barnes urges the NBA players to boycott Olympics

Former NBA player Matt Barnes made an appearance on the ESPN show 'The Jump' today. He joined former NBA championship winner Richard Jefferson in the studio with host Rachel Nichols.

Both Jefferson and Barnes praised the NBA players after they boycotted the NBA playoff games. Barnes strongly condemned the Jacob Blake incident. He went on to say that the NBA players should make a statement by boycotting the upcoming Olympic games.

If the NBA players plan to boycott the Olympics, this move will likely send shockwaves across the sporting world. There has not been any comparable event protesting racial discrimination or demanding social justice in any corner of the world at this magnitude in the past several years.

Advertisement

The NBA confirmed that the playoff games will be resuming from Friday. Meanwhile, the players have decided to find a way to make their voices heard. It looks like the players won't stop at the NBA boycott and will take this issue further. The message is loud and clear- the NBA is not afraid to speak against police brutality.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks star on Golden State Warriors' radar, multiple teams looking to acquire Washington Wizards' Davis Bertans