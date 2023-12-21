"We’re cooked F**K": New York Knicks fans devastated after Mitchell Robinson reportedly gets ruled out of the season

The New York Knicks could miss the services of center Mitchell Robinson for the remainder of the ongoing NBA season. Fans are downcast following the news, making their sentiments known on social media.

Robinson was initially expected to miss 8 to 10 weeks after undergoing surgery for an ankle injury suffered on Dec. 8 against the Boston Celtics. But as The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported, the Knicks have applied for a Disable Plyer Exception worth $7.8 million, as the New York big man is now feared to miss the rest of the season.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After learning about the unfortunate development, Knicks fans expressed their frustration on social media. Below are what some of them wrote:

@ChrisTookFlight wrote: We’re cooked F**K

Expand Tweet

@NBA_University wrote: Rest of the season is heartbreaking news

Expand Tweet

@WhatAmIDoing0o0 wrote: Brutal. He's been so good for us this season.

Expand Tweet

@ChaseHoops_ wrote: damn dude , he was so good this season too

Expand Tweet

@BKSecretsSports wrote: Very nasty news to receive at night, Hartenstein has been playing well in Robinson’s absence but I can only imagine the major effect this will be come post-all star time when wins get hard to come by.

Expand Tweet

@Mteuzi wrote: Sadly, it’s over for the Knicks unless they make a major move.

Expand Tweet

@pbp_Rich wrote: Massive blow to the Knicks

Expand Tweet

@JohnCarlsongang wrote: Dang man this sucks

Expand Tweet

@Claudio6Jaime wrote: What a bummer!!!

Expand Tweet

Knicks to miss Mitchell Robinson’s defensive presence

With Mitchell Robinson possibly gone for the remainder of the season, the New York Knicks have to hustle more on defense to fill the void left by their big man.

This season, the Knicks are allowing 111.4 points per game, and it remains to be seen how the absence of Mitchell Robinson affects that. Teammate RJ Barrett spoke about what Robinson does on the floor and how valuable he's in the team makeup.

Barrett said (via New York Post):

“I think right now you can see how much he cleans up for us. Just how much his presence — he cleans up the mistakes that we make. Just grabs all the rebounds. That’s a huge part of the defense.”

In 21 games for the Knicks (16-11) this season, Mitchell Robinson went 6.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game in 29 minutes.

In Mitchell Robinson's absence, the Knicks will have to rely more on the likes of Isaiah Hartenstein, Jericho Sims, Taj Gibson and All-Star Julius Randle.