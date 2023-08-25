"We're not like Prince Harry and Prince William" - Charles Barkley gives ludicrous response to questions over fractured friendship with Michael Jordan

Recently, on the SI Media podcast by Jimmy Traina, Charles Barkley talked about his disapproval whenever media personnel who talk about sports decide to take personal paths when criticizing athletes.

This comment from Barkley led to him talking about his falling out with Michael Jordan. There was a time when the former NBA player was highly critical of Jordan's management of the Charlotte Hornets.

"We're not like Prince Harry and Prince William," Barkley said. "We're not taking shots and by backdoor channels all the time, Michael's doing great, and I'm doing great."

From Barkley's perspective, he has remained professional with Jordan despite the two former friends not reconnecting since that incident.

"I lost my friend because I criticized him," Barkley said. "Guys can always say about me, 'Charles you might not like him, but he's gonna be fair,' because of the situation with Michael. I always said, 'Wait a minute, I criticize other general managers. Just because the guy is my best friend, if I have a double standard, that's not fair.'"

"Like I said, Michael got mad about something," Barkley added. "I said we haven't spoken and now two times a year I have to defend ... I'm like, 'Yo, man, Michael's doing great, Charles is doing great.'"

Barkley has been known to be very critical of players, former players, and other media personnel in sports whenever he goes live on television. However, some might mistakenly misconstrue his words as a personal attack on them, as opposed to Barkley criticizing them constructively.

Barkley once said that Jordan could contact him whenever to talk things over

Years have passed. But still, Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan have not shared any words. Earlier this year, he spoke to Jon Wertheim of 60 Minutes and said that Jordan broke off the friendship over comments he made about the Charlotte Hornets.

"I think, he doesn't have enough people around him that are gonna tell him, 'No,'" Barkley said. "And he got really offended, and we haven't spoken. But, I'm gonna do my job. Because, I have zero credibility if I criticize other people in the same boat and not criticize my best friend. He's got my number."

As the two remain numb about their feud, Michael Jordan sold the Charlotte Hornets franchise to Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin in July 2023, ending his 17-year run as the owner.

During his time in the position, the Hornets barely made the playoffs and struggled to recruit high-quality prospects in NBA drafts.

