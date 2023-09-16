“We've been playing the best basketball” – Sabrina Ionescu asserts New York’s finest team is Liberty and not Knicks amid social media debate

New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu prefers to let the team's stellar performance speak for itself. Ionescu was replying to a question regarding the mistaken perception that all New York sports teams are performing poorly. New York Liberty are headed to the playoffs with an impressive 32-8 regular season record.

Ionescu was speaking at an interview heralding the start of the 2023 playoffs. Liberty will be facing off against the Washington Mystics. Sabrina Ionescu has been one of the best players in the league, capping off her excellent performance by breaking the single-season 3-point record.

In the interview, a journalist asked her about people not giving the New York Liberty its due amid online conversations regarding the supposedly dire state of New York sports and many fans' claims on X, formerly Twitter that Knicks are the best basketball team in New York.

"We'll be able to shut up those people on Twitter that have anything to say about what's been going on with New York sports. As far as I'm concerned, we've been playing the best basketball that's been played in New York City for a very long time." Sabrina Ionescu replied.

The response was quickly taken by some to be a dig at the New York Knicks. The Knicks finished with a 47- 35 record, good enough for fifth place in the Eastern Conference last season. They trounced the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs but ultimately fell to the Miami Heat 4-2.

Most likely, Ionescu was speaking in general terms with the NBA being in the off-season.

Liberty only hope for a New York Championship

The question posed to Sabrina Ionescu comes during a tumultuous period in New York sports epitomized by the unbelievable injury suffered by Aaron Rodgers in the New York Jets season opener.

New York Jets fans were optimistic this season would be the year they broke through only for their hopes to be dashed in the first game of the season. Rogers suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon tear.

In addition, New York's baseball teams, the Mets and the Yankees are both languishing at or near the bottom of their respective divisions.

The New York Red Bulls soccer team, which had an impressive record in previous years, has also been bitten by the losing bug, currently third from bottom in the Eastern Conference standings.

The last time a New York team won a championship was when the Giants won the Superbowl in 2012. The Liberty are the best team in New York right now. They are the only legitimate contender capable of delivering a championship to the city.

With the amount of talent in the roster coupled with their successful regular season, there's a real opportunity for Ionescu and company to prove disbelievers wrong.