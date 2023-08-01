What was Amir Coffey arrested for? Exploring details of Clippers guard being charged for illegal act in LA

LA Clippers guard Amir Coffey was arrested on Sunday in Hollywood, California. He was arrested on a firearms misdemeanor count. Coffey was reportedly found with a loaded gun.

There has been no news on a possible suspension for Coffey. Training camp for the Clippers has not begun yet. The NBA league office may also enact its own punishment after it acquires the legal details. He could also be fined instead of being suspended.

NBACentral @TheDunkCentral Amir Coffey was arrested in L.A after police say they found a loaded gun in his car, per @TMZ_Sports pic.twitter.com/XaKaCitlav

Coffey has been a Clipper for four seasons. The team is aware of the arrest and is conducting its own investigation and gathering details.

Details of Amir Coffey's misdemeanor explored

Coffey was a passenger in a car that was pulled over for speeding. The traffic stop occurred around 2 a.m. local time. He was cited for carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

He was taken to a county jail. He was released on recognizance and a $10,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 24.

Coffey was one of three people in the car. The driver was cited for speeding. The other passenger was cited for marijuana possession.

There was no mention of who owned the vehicle. The Los Angeles Police Department did not release the names of the other people in the car.

Coffey’s NBA stats

Coffey was a reserve wing for the Clippers in seasons past. He is a versatile defender at 6-foot-7.

He played in 50 games last season and started nine of them. He averaged 3.4 points per game for LA last season.

He had a career high of 9.0 ppg during the 2021-22 season. He had a larger role with LA and started 30 games.

Coffey has two years left on his current deal with the Clippers. He is set to make $3.6 million next season. He is locked in for $3.9 million the following season. The deal is fully guaranteed. It is unknown whether this arrest would violate any potential morality clause, thus making the salary unguaranteed.

Coffey was mentioned in trade talks this offseason. He was potentially a part of the deal for Malcolm Brogdon that fell apart for LA. He could be used in a potential deal for James Harden. However, the Sixers may not want him after his legal incident.

