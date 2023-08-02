"What your gonna do about this Team USA" - Shaquille O'Neal reacts to France topping FIBA World Cup 2023 power rankings

The FIBA World Cup 2023 commences in a couple of days and Shaquille O'Neal isn't pleased with Basketball Forever's recent power rankings.

On Instagram, Shaquille O'Neal responded to the power rankings:

"What your gonna do about this Team usa?" O'Neal asked. "And are they still called the #DREAMTEAM?"

Interestingly enough, the latest power rankings from FIBA itself place the USA at the No. 1 spot and followed by France at second, different from the one Shaquille O'Neal responded to.

Here's a look at each team's roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup tournament.

Team USA Men's Basketball Roster

Name and NBA Team Position Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks) Guard Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) Guard Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers) Guard Josh Hart (New York Knicks) Guard Austin Reaves (LA Lakers) Guard Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic) Forward Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn Nets) Forward Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans) Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies) Forward Cam Johnson (Brooklyn Nets) Forward Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks) Forward Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz) Center

There are a lot of standouts from this Team USA roster. Anthony Edwards, Paolo Banchero and Tyrese Haliburton are some of the players to watch out for in the competitions as the United States will look to secure another gold.

One of the obvious questions regarding this team is the level of experience displayed. The roster is mostly composed of young and inexperienced NBA players who will be playing against the best international players FIBA has to offer.

From the roster alone, it's easy to see why Shaquille O'Neal wants this team to prove all the doubters wrong. With the amount of pressure on the team needing to prove themselves, they are going to need a collective effort to make it far in the tournament.

France Roster

Name and Team Position Frank Ntilikina (Dallas Mavericks) Guard Nando de Colo (ASVEL) Guard Sylvain Francisco (Peristeri B.C.) Guard Elie Okobo (AS Monaco) Guard Yakuba Ouattara (AS Monaco) Guard Terry Tarpey (AS Monaco) Guard Evan Fournier (New York Knicks) Guard-Forward Nicolas Batum (LA Clippers) Forward Mathias Lessort (Panathinaikos Athens) Forward Guerschon Yabusele (Real Madrid) Forward Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves) Center Moustapha Fall (Olympiacos Piraeus) Center

Meanwhile, France has always been included among the elites in international basketball competitions. Its roster is a mixture of NBA and homegrown talents.

Rudy Gobert, with his international and NBA experience combined, will look to lead and represent his country once more.

An obvious question for the roster is whether it will work in a versatile manner, matched up against the versatility of Team USA at every position on the court.

From the strengths of the roster, it can make sense why Basketball Forever has France ranked above Team USA. There have been moments in past competitions when the might and skillset of Team USA has been put to the test.

However the famous "Dream Team" was formed out of the country's response to the rising prowess of other countries when it comes to playing basketball.

Simply relying on young talent from the amateur leagues was not sufficient anymore as the NBA talent needed to be brought onto the international stage.

Over the years, the United States has established itself as the elite basketball country. However, as time goes on, proven players have had their time run out in playing internationally.

With the rise of other countries, it makes sense why Shaquille O'Neal feels the need to challenge a young and promising roster.

It'll be interesting when the two teams face head-to-head, as both present equal strengths and weaknesses.

With Shaquille O'Neal's challenge, here is what Team USA men's basketball coach Steve Kerr has to say about the upcoming 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup

In a FIBA news article, Steve Kerr talked about the feeling of the fast-approaching 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

"It's really exciting that it's here," Kerr said, "it's upon us. It's something that we've been preparing for a while. Until you actually feel the jitters of practice and games, and the anticipation of everything, it's still a ways away. The team has been named. The coaching staff has begun preparations. This is what we all signed up for and we're ready to go."

Kerr and the rest of the basketball team are aware of the pressure and the implications of the upcoming tournament.

He has mentioned key players such as Jalen Brunson, Jaren Jackson Jr., Mikal Bridges and Tyrese Haliburton will have crucial roles on the team.

