What Happened to Anthony Edwards? Timberwolves star's Mid-Game Exit Against Pacers explored

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards exited Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers after just three minutes of action. Edwards was on the floor for a very short amount of time before he headed back to the locker room. According to the Wolves, the star guard has an apparent hamstring issue.The team confirmed that Edwards won't return to action. He finished the game with just five points and one rebound on 40% shooting from the field. Minnesota fans were looking forward to seeing Edwards in action for the team's home opener. Unfortunately for them, Ant-Man was limited, and Bones Hyland checked in the game for him.Heading into the game, Edwards wasn't listed as questionable or out against the Indiana team. The only player in the injury report was Rob Dillingham. The youngster was ruled questionable ahead of the contest due to a nasal fracture.Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PRLINKMinnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game vs. Indiana Pacers: AVAILABLE Zikarsky - Face Mask QUESTIONABLE Dillingham- Nasal FractureThis is the third game of the season for the Wolves. The team is coming off a 128-110 loss to the LA Lakers on Friday. Edwards was on the floor for 34 minutes with 31 points, four rebounds and five assists on 57.9% shooting on the floor.The next game for the Wolves will be on Monday against the Denver Nuggets. The franchise has not released a report or statement on whether Anthony Edwards will remain out for a certain period. But their next game against the Nuggets is his next best chance to put on a show for the home crowd.Anthony Edwards was in the Wolves' injury report for their season openerAnthony Edwards and the Wolves had a great first game of the new season last week. They had a 118-114 win over the Portland Trail Blazers to kick things off. However, Edwards was a surprise addition to the team's injury report ahead of their season opener. The three-time All-Star was listed as questionable with back spasms.Still, that did not affect his availability, and he was still able to perform for his team. Edwards finished with 41 points on 50% shooting from deep.Following the contest, Edwards talked to the media about his back spasms.&quot;Yeah, it was truly questionable, for sure,&quot; said Edwards. &quot;Even when I got up out of bed, I told them, 'I ain't going to be able to go.' And I got here, I worked out, felt a little good.&quot;Following that, Anthony Edwards was also available against their game against the Lakers. He didn't show any signs that he was in pain during the first two games. However, the Wolves want to make sure their star player is 100% healthy and isn't risking his health. This is why he was ruled out on Sunday.