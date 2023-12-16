What happened to Bradley Beal? Latest injury update as Suns' star guard exits game vs Knicks (Dec. 16)

The Phoenix Suns can't seem to catch a break with Bradley Beal's consistent injury issues. The star guard, who has missed 17 games this season because of a back injury, sustained a brutal ankle injury against the New York Knicks on Friday.

Beal suffered the injury after he landed badly on Donte DiVincenzo's ankle after knocking down a 3-pointer. He made the free throw but went to the locker room. Beal hasn't returned. The three-time All-Star has barely gotten good reps and time with his co-stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, which could prove problematic, especially over the next few months.

The Suns were playing only their second game with all three stars on the floor. Their debut on Wednesday ended in a 116-112 loss to Durant's former team, the Brooklyn Nets. The Suns are 13-11, sitting 10th in the Western Conference.

The Suns need some quality reps with their superstars together, but the latest injury setback could further delay that process. The Suns are in a neck-and-neck contest against the Knicks, trailing 31-30 at the end of the first quarter.

Bradley Beal's shot attempts take a hit in Suns' big three debut

The Phoenix Suns' big three debut was highly anticipated, but it didn't go as planned for the team or Bradley Beal. The former lottery pick experienced a low field-goal attempt game as he took nine shots, far less than Kevin Durant (18), Devin Booker and Jusuf Nurkic, who had 15 attempts each.

Beal went 6-of-9 from the field, including 2-of-2 from deep, scoring 14 points. He had four assists, too. Beal was more efficient, so it was surprising to see Phoenix not run more plays for him during the contest.

It could be how things might play out for him moving forward, considering Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are arguably the 1A and 1B options for the team on offense. Beal's frequent injury issues also push his prospects as one of the primary scorers back.

The Suns can't get too reliant on Bradley Beal during this stretch. Phoenix will hope the injury tonight doesn't sideline him for a long stretch.

