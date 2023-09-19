What did Koby Altman do? Cavaliers President arrested after violating federal law

Koby Altman, Cleveland Cavaliers President of Basketball operations, was recently arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence. According to various local reports, police officers witnessed Altman violating local traffic laws before pulling him over.

The officers then noticed he appeared visibly impaired, however the exec refused to take a breathalyzer test, and was subsequently arrested. Despite that, a report from NBA.com notes that officers called him both respectful and cooperative with responding police officers.

While the Cleveland Cavaliers organization hasn't gone into specifics regarding the matter, they have released a statement that mentions Altman by name. The statement, which was relayed by NBA.com, reads:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“We are aware of an incident involving Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman. We are currently gathering more information and have no further comment at this time.”

Altman, who reportedly just turned 41 over the weekend, inked a long-term deal with the Cleveland franchise last year, extending his long tenure with the team. As chairman Dan Gilbert stated at the time, Altman's contract, which runs through 2027-28, is a major step for the franchise.

Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day

While speaking to media members in 2022 about the extension, Gilbert praised Koby Altman, saying:

“Today is a great day for the franchise and another step forward in realizing our vision that includes stability in leadership for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"In extending Koby Altman’s contract and elevating his title to President of Basketball Operations, I have the utmost confidence in his ability and the culture he has established since taking over the basketball leadership role with our organization."

So far, no word on how the arrest will impact his future with the team.

Looking at LeBron James' recent praise of Koby Altman

Although LeBron James is no longer a part of the Cleveland Cavaliers organization, the four-time NBA champ has continued to keep an eye on things back home. In the post-LeBron era for the Cavaliers, Altman has built an impressive roster.

With a number of young players, James was impressed with Altman has achieved. Prior to the team acquiring Donovan Mitchell, James sung Altman's praises while speaking with The Athletic.

Leagues Cup 2023: Cruz Azul v Inter Miami CF

“I think Koby and those guys have done an unbelievable job drafting and making trades," said James. "I think big fella (Allen), that acquisition was amazing for them to make that trade. Obviously Darius Garland is a big-time player. ... I am not surprised by anything that they’re doing right now.”

While the Cavaliers continue to trend in an upward direction, it's unclear what the future may hold for Altman. With the NBA season set to tip off in October, expect updates regarding the matter sooner rather than later.