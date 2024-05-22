"What a loser", "He’s about his business"- NBA fans give mixed reactions as Victor Wembanyama goes rookie card shopping in San Antonio

After months of build up, Victor Wembanyama's rookie season is over and it more than delivered on its promise. With the Rookie of the Year award secured, it was only right that the big man went shopping in search of his rookie card. Interestingly enough, this is exactly what he did, as per The Sporting News' Josh Eberley. The post resulted in mixed reactions from NBA fans.

Several NBA fans shared their reactions on X.

"What a loser."

"Lmfao he's about his business."

Meanwhile, X user Ross (@JRoss_L21) was fond of Wembanyama's purchase due to the value of the card in the next few years.

"Smart man! Card going to be worth something crazy when his career is done," the fan posted.

Additionally, X user Violetta (@sweetyvioletta) said that she would have done a similar kind of purchase if she was in the shoes of Victor Wembanyama.

"I'd do the same ngl," the fan posted.

X user Card Purchaser (@CardPurchaser) joked about the possible price of the card.

"And then he saw the prices and he bought LEGO instead," the fan posted.

Moreover, X user Barrett Kyler (@bearwkyler) argued that the Spurs big man could have inquired about the rookie card over the phone.

"Couldn't he just call to see if they have it lol," the fan posted.

Be that as it may, it remains to be seen what Wembanyama intends to do with the rookie card in the following years.

In 71 games this season, the San Antonio Spurs center averaged 21.4 points (46.5% shooting, including 32.5% from 3-point range), 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.6 blocks.

Victor Wembanyama talked about the challenge presented in his rookie year with the San Antonio Spurs

Following his win of the 2023 NBA ROTY award, Victor Wembanyama shared the challenges he experienced during his first season, as per ESPN's Andrew Lopez.

"I had other things to think about," Wembanyama said. "I had a responsibility towards my team and the challenge of staying dominant and helpful for the team and also staying healthy. I had many things on my mind the whole season. It was no bigger than that."

Despite the San Antonio Spurs finishing 14th in the Western Conference standings, they still had a couple of quality wins. Considering that they were composed of young players, the wins were commendable as winning in the NBA is a challenge.