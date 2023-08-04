What are the NBA Immaculate Grid answers for today, August 4: Clippers players who played for the Cavaliers and Hawks

The NBA grid challenge from Immaculate Grid has been released for August 4. The trendy trivia game has been captivating NBA-starved fans all offseason. With a new grid dropped daily, difficulty can vary from day to day, leading some fans to occasionally seek out help in solving one or two grid squares.

So, on that note, here are the clues for today's Immaculate Grid:

Grid Square 1: NBA player who has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the LA Clippers.

Grid Square 2: NBA player who has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Grid Square 3: NBA player who has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and has made an All-NBA Team.

Grid Square 4: NBA player who has played for the Orlando Magic and the LA Clippers.

Grid Square 5: NBA player who has played for the Orlando Magic and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Grid Square 6: NBA player who has played for the Orlando Magic and has made an All-NBA Team.

Grid Square 7: NBA player who has played for the Atlanta Hawks and the LA Clippers.

Grid Square 8: NBA player who has played for the Atlanta Hawks and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Grid Square 9: NBA player who has played for the Atlanta Hawks and has made an All-NBA Team.

Today’s full Immaculate Grid is as follows:

Here is a closer look at Grids 1 and 7, regarding LA Clippers players who have played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Atlanta Hawks.

Two-time NBA champion Rajon Rondo is best known for his time with the Boston Celtics. However, he also played for numerous other teams over the latter half of his career. This includes 18 games with the Clippers during the 2020-21 NBA season and 21 games with the Cavs in his most recent season in 2021-22.

Three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford experienced some of the best seasons of his career with the Atlanta Hawks and the LA Clippers. Crawford played for Atlanta for two seasons from 2009 to 2011, winning his first SMOTY award in 2010.

He later played for the Clippers for five seasons from 2012 to 2017, winning his second and third SMOTY trophies in 2014 and 2016.

More NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 4

Former Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari

Other players who have played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the LA Clippers include Antawn Jamison, Baron Davis, Jeff Green, Isaiah Hartenstein and Rodney Hood.

Meanwhile, Other players who have played for the Atlanta Hawks and the LA Clippers include Danilo Gallinari, Elton Brand, Stephen Jackson, Josh Smith and Doc Rivers.

Here is an example of a completed version of today’s Immaculate Grid:

NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 4

