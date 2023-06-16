What did Nike say after Ja Morant's statement on 25 game suspension by NBA for gun incident?

In response to Ja Morant's 25-game suspension by the NBA for his involvement in a gun incident, Nike has issued an official statement expressing their continued support for the Memphis Grizzlies star.

The decision by the league, which stems from two separate instances of Morant flashing a gun on social media, has raised concerns about the impact it could have on his endorsement deals and sponsorships.

Nike, however, has decided to stand behind Morant despite the controversy surrounding his actions. When Morant initially faced national scrutiny for allegedly wielding a gun on an Instagram Live, Nike took action by removing all of his new sneakers from their website. This move demonstrated the company's commitment to addressing the situation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne Statement from Nike on Ja Morant: “We are pleased that Ja is taking accountability and prioritizing his well-being. We will continue to support him on and off the court.” Statement from Nike on Ja Morant: “We are pleased that Ja is taking accountability and prioritizing his well-being. We will continue to support him on and off the court.”

In their official statement, Nike mentioned:

“We are pleased that Ja is taking accountability and prioritizing his well-being. We will continue to support him on and off the court.”

The apparel giant expressed its continued support for the young athlete both on and off the court. While Morant's recent behavior may have tarnished his image and created a marketing challenge, Nike recognizes the potential for a redemption arc.

Should Morant successfully navigate this difficult period, avoiding further incidents and leading the Memphis Grizzlies to a deep postseason run, it would present a compelling narrative for Nike to leverage in future marketing campaigns.

The company is willing to give Morant an opportunity to rebuild his reputation and regain public trust. Nike's decision to stand behind Ja Morant underscores their belief in second chances and the potential for personal growth.

NBA Outlines Ja Morant's Incidents leading to suspension

Ja Morant12

The NBA has provided a detailed outline of the incidents that led to Ja Morant's suspension, shedding light on the gravity of his actions. The league's statement highlights two separate incidents, each involving Morant displaying a gun on social media, which ultimately resulted in his 25-game suspension without pay.

The first incident occurred on March 4, when Morant live-streamed a video from a nightclub in the Denver area while under the influence of alcohol. In this video, he can be seen brandishing a gun. As a consequence, the NBA suspended Morant for eight games without pay, signaling their intolerance for such behavior.

DJ Akademiks @Akademiks 4kt Ja in the Skrip club wit the blicky. 4kt Ja in the Skrip club wit the blicky. https://t.co/mFEOvZ5MVY

The second incident, which took place on May 13, involved Morant intentionally and prominently displaying a firearm while inside a car with others in Memphis. This incident was also captured in a live-streamed video.

The NBA's statement emphasizes that Morant was fully aware that he was being recorded and that the video was shown on Instagram Live.

The league notes that this action was in direct violation of the commitments Morant had made to the NBA as well as his public statements regarding not repeating such conduct.

Poll : 0 votes