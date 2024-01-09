“What a s**ty night in NBA” - Fans distraught as Ja Morant undergoes season-ending shoulder surgery 

Ja Morant, the star point guard for the Memphis Grizzlies, has dealt a significant blow to both himself and his team's fans with the announcement of his season-ending shoulder surgery. The news of Morant's injury has sent shockwaves through the NBA community.

Ja Morant will undergo a season-ending surgery for a labrum tear in his shoulder, as the Grizzlies announced. Grizzlies supporters have been left distraught by the prospect of being without their talismanic player for the remainder of the season.

Morant's electrifying style of play and leadership on the court have endeared him to the fan base, making the news of his extended absence all the more difficult to bear.

Grizzlies fans shared their reactions on X. One said:

"What a sh*tty night in the NBA, man."

The team now faces the daunting task of navigating the remainder of the season without one of its most influential and irreplaceable figures, leaving fans with a sense of unease and concern for the future.

When did Ja Morant get hurt?

The injury occurred to Morant on Saturday during practice following their victory over the LA Lakers on Friday. Right shoulder pain kept him out of Sunday's game versus the Phoenix Suns. It was concluded after additional testing that he would have surgery and miss the rest of the season.

Morant is anticipated to recuperate in time for the 2024–25 season. The Grizzlies are fighting to get into play-in contention after Morant served his 25-game suspension.

How did Ja Morant perform in the nine games he played this season?

Before Morant's return, the Grizzlies were below .500, going 6-19. Ja Morant only played in nine games this season and the Grizzlies went 6-3 in that time.

The 24-year-old was impressive in the games he played. He showcased his scoring ability by averaging 25.1 points per game, demonstrating his importance to the team's offensive efforts.

Additionally, he showcased his playmaking skills, averaging 8.1 assists per game, highlighting his ability to create scoring opportunities for his teammates. Furthermore, Morant's rebounding performance was notable, averaging 5.6 rebounds per game with his extraordinary leaping abilities.

Morant's impact on the Grizzlies was evident upon his return from suspension, His ability to make an immediate impact upon his return underscores his importance to the team and his value as a leader on the court. They are currently 13-23 and 13th in the Western Conference standings.