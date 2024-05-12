"What are they smoking up there?" - LA Lakers fans in shambles as NBA insider reveals potential candidates out of left field

The LA Lakers are looking for a new head coach after firing Darvin Ham earlier this month. Ham was in charge for two seasons, resulting in two playoff appearances and one NBA Cup win. An NBA insider revealed the potential candidates for the position, but Lakers fans are in shambles.

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers have several names on their list and most of them are assistant coaches. The other one is JJ Redick, who is among the betting favorites to land the gig because of his podcast with LeBron James.

The Lakers are set to interview Micah Nori of the Minnesota Timberwolves, David Adelman of the Denver Nuggets, Sean Sweeney of the Dallas Mavericks, and Chris Quinn of the Miami Heat. Nori, Adelman and Sweeney are still in the playoffs, while Quinn is free after the Heat was eliminated in the first round.

LA Lakers fans are in shambles because they have no idea who the assistant coaches are. The Lakers fans want someone with a big name, so they're confused as to why the franchise is looking at unknown assistant coaches.

"What are they smoking up there?" one fan asked.

"Lakers be wanting everybody," a fan claimed.

"For a 1 year job? Worst job in the NBA," another fan commented.

Other LA Lakers fans have suggestions given that the top names such as Charles Lee and Mike Budenholzer have all found a home with the Charlotte Hornets and Phoenix Suns, respectively. The Golden State Warriors' Kenny Atkinson is also an option, but here are some of the names fans want to coach the LA Lakers:

"They need to interview Mark Jackson," a fan commented.

"I think hiring a woman coach would be great too. Can we get some diversity in this Lakers' coach search, please?" one fan suggested.

"Make Lebron the head coach," another fan remarked.

Who are the latest candidates for the LA Lakers head coaching vacancy?

As mentioned by Jovan Buha, the LA Lakers are looking to interview at least four assistant coaches once they are available. Let's look at the four names and see their resume:

Micah Nori

Micah Nori is an assistant coach for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nori is one of the top assistants in the league right now and is doing more for the Timberwolves with Chris Finch's unfortunate injury. He has been an assistant with the Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings, Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons.

David Adelman

The son of a Hall of Fame coach, David Adelman began his career under his father with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was then hired by the Orlando Magic before moving to the Denver Nuggets, wherein he has been an assistant since 2017.

Sean Sweeney

Sean Sweeney currently works for the Dallas Mavericks under Jason Kidd. Sweeney is a protege of the Hall of Fame guard and has been with him in Milwaukee and Brooklyn. He was also an assistant for the Detroit Pistons before joining Kidd in Dallas.

Chris Quinn

A former NBA player, Chris Quinn has been an assistant for the Miami Heat since 2014. Quinn was a hot commodity for the past two years and was linked to several coaching positions such as the Milwaukee Bucks, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and Detroit Pistons.