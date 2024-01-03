“What a time”: Draymond Green’s wife Hazel Renee gushes over impromptu meeting with actress at Bruno Mars NYE concert

Draymond Green recently welcomed his third child with his wife Hazel Kenee. After being suspended over his sportsmanship behavior, Green is having some time off the court. The New Year celebration added a new twist when Hazel Renee surprisingly met actress Nafessa Williams.

The Hollywood actress, most known for her 2011 role as Nicole Gordon in the film "Streets," added an Instagram story right after the hyped Bruno Mars NYE show.

Nafessa put out her words of excitement for the show as well as finding Hazel Renee, wife of Draymond Green, sitting next to her. Taking no time to reminisce about the excitement of meeting the actress and watching Bruno Mars live, Hazel reposted Nafessa's Instagram story with the caption:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"God going put us together any day of the week in any city. Brought the new year in right. What a time."

Hazel Renee reposted the Instagram story from Nafessa Williams

Bruno Mars headlined the Dolby Live at Park MGM on December 28, as well as on December 30 and 31. This highly anticipated show had something special. It represented a beloved tradition that Bruno Mars established over a decade ago, consistently delivering sold-out performances during this significant weekend.

The venue, known for its unique approach to showcasing live events by restricting the use of phones during shows, perfectly sets the stage for Bruno Mars' first-time award.

Having performed at Dolby Live since its inception in 2017, the Bruno Mars show has consistently delivered a buzz due to its restriction on phone use. The exclusive show has since prohibited social media use within the venue for the past five years, creating an air of mystique and intrigue surrounding the production.

This deliberate decision not to allow any form of digital recording, from images to videos, during the performance of "I Took Your Phones Away" has contributed to the enigmatic allure of the show.

The commitment to preserving the integrity of the live performance has effectively shrouded this long-running production in mystery, enhancing the anticipation and making it an unmissable experience for the attendees.

Draymond Green attended LeBron James' birthday amid suspension

Despite his recent indefinite suspension for on-court violence and the imperative need for professional intervention, Draymond Green made a surprising appearance at LeBron James' birthday celebration. Clad in attire reminiscent of the "Shaft" movie universe, his presence at the star-studded event, alongside notable figures like Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and Anthony Davis, quickly garnered attention.

While Anthony Davis flaunted shiny attire, suggesting a themed party atmosphere that encouraged guests to embrace a glamorous and extravagant vibe, Draymond Green complemented his attire with a hat.

The suspension which is expected to last till the second half of January, will see Draymond Graan missing the court around 11-13 games, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. It has brought to light the team's reliance on Draymond Green for leadership and contributions to their success.

Additionally, questions have surfaced regarding Green's role upon his return, particularly with Jonathan Kuminga's strong performance in his absence, hinting at potential roster adjustments.