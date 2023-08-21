What is Wanda Rising Star Award? All you need to know about FIBA World Cup's new individual prize

The upcoming FIBA World Cup 2023 will present the best young player with the inaugural Wanda Rising Star Award. This award aims to recognize young players who display the most potential and have provided great value to their national team.

In order to become eligible for this award, a player needs to be born in 2002 or later and should play a minimum of four games throughout the entire tournament. As an individual accolade, the award will take into account the individual performances of these young players and their impact on the team.

Candidates who have made the shortlist to win this award will be announced on September 4, 2023, prior to the start of the Final Phase of the FIBA World Cup. The eventual winner will be decided upon through an expert FIBA panel and media voting.

Whoever wins this prestigious award will be presented through a special ceremony at the FIBA World Cup in Manila, Philippines.

The award is named Wanda Rising Star since FIBA created it in partnership with Wanda Sports Group. Their headquarters is located in China and they are a partner for numerous world-class sporting events both in their home country and worldwide.

Everything you need to know about the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup

The upcoming international competition will begin soon on August 25 and will go on until September 10, 2023. The event will be hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia. This will be the first time that the competition is going to be held in three different nations.

There 32 participating nations will be divided into eight groups, meaning every group will have four teams each. Winners will advance while the bottom teams will play the Classification Round to decide the places from 17 to 32.

This will go on into the Final Phase until only one team remains and the winners of the gold medal are crowned.

There are plenty of exciting teams to look out for as there are plenty of superstars partaking in the contest. Players like Finland's Lauri Markkanen and Australia's Josh Giddey will get an opportunity to showcase their talents.

Veteran teams like France who are being led by Nicolas Batum, Evan Fournier, and Rudy Gobert have an opportunity to establish themselves as a true powerhouse in international basketball.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic of Slovenia and Greece's Giannis Antetokounmpo will have the opportunity to lead their respective teams to international glory.

The upcoming FIBA World Cup is shaping up to be one of the most exciting sports events of the year. Fans will surely be treated to a spectacle as each team will play their hardest in hopes of bringing home the gold medals for their countries.

