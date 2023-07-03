Where to watch NBA 2023 California Classic: Time, TV Channel, schedule and more

The California Classic is a rather new event that has been added to the fun of NBA Summer League. This year will be the fifth installment of the festivities.

When it first began, the California Classic was a series of games that the Sacramento Kings host for the other teams in the state. This includes the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors. All the games take place at the Kings home venue, the Golden 1 Arena.

In the beginning, the teams competing were only from California. However, this year will see an expanded group. Other teams taking place in this event will be the San Antonio Spurs and the Charlotte Hornets.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aside from the games, there will be other fesitivites for fans who make the trip. There will be performances from Mix Master Mike and Niko Moon.

With more teams being added to the mix, fans in attendance will get to see two of the top picks from the 2023 NBA Draft. That being Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs and Brandon Miller of the Charlotte Hornets.

What is the schedule for the California Classic?

The California Classic will take place on July 3rd and July 5th. All six matchups will be aired on either ESPN or ESPN 2.

Kicking off the schedule is the Miami Heat taking on the LA Lakers at 6:00 pm Eastern Time. After that, Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller will batlle it out as the Spurs face the Hornets at 8:00 pm. Finishing out the day one slate is the Golden State Warriors playing the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 pm.

When play resumes on July 5th, it will begin the Golden State Warriors facing the Charlotte Hornets at 6:00 pm. That will be followed by the San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers. The final game of the Calssic is the Miami Heat taking on the Sacramento Kings.

Poll : 0 votes