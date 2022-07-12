"Whether we like it or not, somebody doesn't wanna be somewhere" - Chauncey Billups opens up on Damian Lillard's loyalty and work ethic

Damian Lillard signed a two-year $122 million deal with the Portland Trail Blazers to extend his stay with the Western Conference team. Some reports indicated that he may have been frustrated with the way the management was falling back from putting up a good side. However, he put all of that to rest and proved his loyalty to the organization.

Since drafting Damian Lillard in 2012, the team from Portland have made eight playoff appearances. All of them have been consecutive, but another thing to note is that none of them have led to the team winning a championship. Considering the quality of Lillard, he could very well find his way to another contending team. But the 31-year-old decided to take the tough route and stay with the Trail Blazers.

Head coach Chauncey Billups spoke highly about the six-time All-Star. He praised his ability to play the game and also said that the team were thankful to have a star like him.

"We're so lucky, in today's game as y'all know that's different from my era, these players have taken real ownership of their careers. Whether we like it or not, somebody doesn't wanna be somewhere and they actually know where they wanna go, they find a way to get there and so we are so lucky to have Dame.

Pretty much a smaller market, that wants to be there, that wants to win there, that wants to grow there after all the influx that we've had, we're lucky man, we're lucky. So we have to take full advantage of that and try to give him the best opportunity and chance to be successful." said Billups when speaking about Lillard in his interview with Sirius XM Radio.

The Portland Trail Blazers failed to make it to the playoffs last season as they had a lot of lingering injury issues. However, heading into the 2022-23 campaign, they will certainly expect to perform better as Damian Lillard will be back for them.

The team has also brought in some exciting players like Gary Payton II and Jerami Grant. If it all works well and they stay healthy, the Trail Blazers could certainly make some noise in the playoffs.

Damian Lillard shares his feelings after signing an extension with the Trail Blazers?

Damian Lillard has been one of the best players for the Trail Blazers since he started playing for them. The 31-year-old is clutch and has an unlimited shooting range. His ability to nail threes from anywhere on the court has helped the franchise out of many difficult situations.

He had CJ McCollum on his side to get things done over the years, but the team traded the former Trail Blazer to the New Orleans Pelicans last season. Certainly winning a championship with the Trail Blazers would be a great achievement for him. Lillard signing an extension is proof that he is dedicated to that goal.

"I don’t think that you earn something like this just by going out there and scoring a bunch of points. Something that’s missing in our league is character, and the fight and the passion and pride about, you know, not just the name on the back, but the name on the front, and how you impact the people that you come in contact with.” said Lillard after officially signing the extension

Whether or not Dame ends up winning a championship in Portland is still a big question. However, it is certain that he will always come out and give in his best for the franchise when he represents them on the court.

