Which All-NBA players played for Warriors and Heat? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for September 27

The 65th edition of the NBA Immaculate Grid is out for fans trying to test their basketball knowledge. With the offseason in full swing, the grid has become a favorite among basketball fans. A puzzle each day has kept boredom away for hoop fanatics who can't wait for the new season to start.

The Immaculate Grid is more stringent than other basketball puzzles, as fans need to get each cell right with every single try. Failure to do so would mean that the entire grid remains unsolved, thus the term “immaculate,” which is taken from baseball’s immaculate inning.

Here are today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Warriors and Washington Wizards

Cell - A player who was named to an All-NBA team while playing for the Warriors

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Miami Heat and Suns

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Heat and Wizards

Cell 6 - A player who was named to an All-NBA team while playing for the Heat

Cell 7 - A player who had stints with the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns

Cell 8 - A player who had stints with the Pistons and Wizards

Cell 9 - A player who was named to an All-NBA team while playing for the Pistons

Answers to the September 27 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 could be Vinny del Negro, Matt Barnes, Leandro Barbosa, Raja Bell, Jamal Crawford and Tony Delk. They all played for the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors.

Antawn Jamison, Gilbert Arenas, Jordan Bell, Steve Blake, Kwame Brown, Al Harrington and Tim Legler played for the Warriors and Washington Wizards. Any of them fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Bernard King, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, David Lee, Tim Hardaway, Chris Mullin and Rick Barry are Cell 3 answers. They were selected to an All-NBA team while playing for the Golden State Warriors.

Cell 4 could be Zoran Dragic, A.C. Green, Brian Grant, Jae Crowder, Michael Beasley and Joe Johnson. They all played for the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns.

Shaun Livingston, Jeff Malone, Caron Butler, Mike Bibby, Manute Bol, Markieff Morris and Mike Miller suited up for the Heat and Washington Wizards. Any of them fit well in Cell 5 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Alonzo Mourning, Jimmy Butler, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal are Cell 6 answers. They were selected for an All-NBA team while playing for the Miami Heat.

Answers to Cells 7-9 are here

Here’s the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid:

