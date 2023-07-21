Which Blazers and Thunder players averaged more than 8 assists per game in a season? NBA Crossover Grid Challenge answers for July 21

The latest NBA Crossover Grid for July 21 features a new category focusing on NBA players who have averaged eight-plus assists per game in a single season.

The daily NBA trivia challenge has become immensely popular as of late, so most know the rules by now. However, for those still unfamiliar, the premise of the game is that players must guess an NBA player that they think coordinates with the given clues for each grid square.

Each player has nine guesses, one for each square, so even one incorrect guess will prevent a player from finishing the grid. In addition, there is a daily scoring system that ranks players based on the difficulty of their correct guesses.

Here is a look at today’s NBA Crossover Grid:

Here is a quick breakdown of the clues for today's Grid:

Grid Square 1: NBA player who has played for the Sacramento Kings and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Grid Square 2: NBA player who has played for the Sacramento Kings and the OKC Thunder.

Grid Square 3: NBA player who has played for the Sacramento Kings and has made 190+ 3-pointers in a single season.

Grid Square 4: NBA player who has played for the Phoenix Suns and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Grid Square 5: NBA player who has played for the Phoenix Suns and the OKC Thunder.

Grid Square 6: NBA player who has played for the Phoenix Suns and has made 190+ 3-pointers in a single season.

Grid Square 7: NBA player who has played for the Portland Trail Blazers and has averaged 8+ APG in a single season.

Grid Square 8: NBA player who has played for the OKC Thunder and has averaged 8+ APG in a single season.

Grid Square 9: NBA player who has averaged 8+ APG in a single season and has made 190+ 3-pointers in a single season.

What are the answers for today's NBA Crossover Grid?

NBA Crossover Grid Challenge answers for July 21

As for Grids 7, 8 and 9, there are a plethora of options for each answer.

Players such as Damian Lillard, Terry Porter, Rod Strickland, Clyde Drexler, Andre Miller and Damon Stoudemire all averaged 8+ APG for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Meanwhile, players such as Russell Westbrook, Gary Payton, Nate McMillan, Lenny Williams, Gus Williams and Slick Watts averaged 8+ APG for the OKC Thunder (Seattle Supersonics included).

In addition, players such Trae Young, Steph Curry, James Harden, Damian Lillard, Kyle Lowry and Gilbert Arenas all averaged 8+ APG in a single season and made 190+ 3-pointers in a single season.

Here is an example of a completed version of today’s NBA Crossover Grid:

