Which Bucks and Knicks stars played for more than 5 teams? NBA HoopGrids answers for September 7

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the September 7 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Bucks and Sacramento Kings

Cell 3 - Player who played for the Bucks and played for 5+ different teams

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the New York Knicks and Heat

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Knicks and Kings

Cell 6 - Player who played for the Knicks and 5+ different teams

Cell 7 - JJ Redick’s former teammate who played for the Heat

Cell 8 - Redick’s former teammate who played for the Kings

Cell 9 - Redick's former teammate who also played for 5+ different teams

Answers to the September 7 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Caron Butler, Meyers Leonard and Gary Payton are excellent fits for Cell 1. They all played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat. Of the three, only Payton won an NBA championship. He did it with the Heat alongside Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O’Neal, Alonzo Mourning and others.

For Cell 2, Jabari Parker, Nate Archibald, Frank Mason III and Donte DiVincenzo are great answers. They played for the Bucks and Sacramento Kings in their careers.

3x MVP Moses Malone played for the Milwaukee Bucks for two seasons. He also donned jerseys for the San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Bullets, Houston Rockets and Buffalo Braves which became the San Diego/LA Clippers. Malone is suited best for Cell 3 of the NBA HoopGrids puzzle.

Brandon Jennings, Ricky Pierce and Brandon Knight are also options here.

Pat Cummings, Jae Crowder, Trevor Ariza and Ronny Turiaf are Cell 4 answers. They played for the New York Knicks and Miami Heat in their careers.

Cell 5 is where Greg Kite, Langston Galloway, Samuel Dalember and Zach Randolph are suited best. They played for the Knicks and Sacramento Kings before.

Jalen Rose played for the Knicks during the 2005-06 season. He also had stints with the Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns. Rose is a great fit for Cell 6.

Raymond Felton, Kurt Thomas and J.R. Smith are also options here.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

