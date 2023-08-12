Which Bucks players have also played for the Nuggets and Magic? NBA Crossover Grid Answers August 12

NBA Crossover Grid released its latest puzzle on August 12. The trivia puzzle game has two special categories for Day 45: a player who was teammates with Chris Paul and a player who was part of a team that won 17 or more straight games in a season.

Here are all the clues for Saturday's NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets

Grid 2: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic

Grid 3: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and was part of a team that won 17 or more straight games in a season

Grid 4: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets

Grid 5: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic

Grid 6: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and was part of a team that won 17 or more straight games in a season

Grid 7: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and was teammates with Chris Paul

Grid 8: Player who played for the Orlando Magic and was teammates with Chris Paul

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Grid 9: Player who played with Chris Paul and was part of a team that won 17 or more straight games in a season

NBA Crossover Grid - August 12

For Saturday's NBA Crossover Grid, let's try to answer Grids No. 1 and 2. Which Milwaukee Bucks players have also played for either the Denver Nuggets or the Orlando Magic?

Bryn Forbes played for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season before getting waived in February. Forbes played the majority of his career with the San Antonio Spurs but won his only NBA championship with the Bucks in 2021. He appeared in 35 games for the Nuggets in the 2021-22 season.

On the other hand, Tobias Harris might have found a home with the Philadelphia 76ers but he was a journeyman early in his career. Harris started his career with the Bucks in 2011 and was traded to the Magic midway through his sophomore season.

Also Read: "Yeah that mute button finna go crazy" - Internet reacts with memes as Malika Andrews replaces Mike Greenberg as NBA Finals host

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers for August 12

There are other notable players who suited up for both the Bucks and Nuggets. Some of these players include Torrey Craig, Earl Boykins, D.J. Augustin, Joe Smith and Richard Jefferson.

Meanwhile, players such as Serge Ibaka, JJ Redick, Luke Ridnour, Ersan Ilyasova and Rafer Alston played for both the Bucks and Magic. It should be noted that journeyman Ish Smith has played for all three teams during his career.

Here's a completed NBA Crossover Grid:

NBA Crossover Grid - Day 45

Also Read: Did LeBron James raise $1,000,000 for charity by eating mud? Debunking viral rumors about the LA Lakers superstar

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)