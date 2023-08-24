Which Bulls and Hawks stars had 40-point games in the playoffs? NBA Crossover Grid Answers for August 24

An all-new NBA Crossover Grid was released on August 24. The basketball trivia game continues to remain popular in the middle of the long NBA offseason.

Thursday's puzzle has two special categories: a player who won an NBA championship twice and a player who scored 40 or more points in a playoff game.

With all of that out of the way, here are the clues for Day 57 of the NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks

Grid 2: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls

Grid 3: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and won two NBA championships

Grid 4: Player who played for the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks

Grid 5: Player who played for the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls

Grid 6: Player who played for the Miami Heat and won two NBA championships

Grid 7: Player who played for the Atlanta Hawks and scored 40 or more points in a playoff game

Grid 8: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and scored 40 or more points in a playoff game

Grid 9: Player who won two NBA championships and scored 40 or more points in a playoff game

For the Aug. 24th edition of NBA Crossover Grid, let's try to answer Grids No. 7 and 8. Which Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls players have scored 40 or more points in a playoff game?

Michael Jordan is not only the greatest player in Bulls franchise history but also the consensus G.O.A.T. of the sport. Jordan made his name in the playoffs after winning six NBA championships.

A known scorer, "His Airness" holds the record for most 40-point games in the NBA playoffs. He recorded 40 or more points in 38 games out of a total of 179 playoff games in his career. He also holds the record for most points scored in a playoff game with 63 points against the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 1986 NBA playoffs.

On the other hand, Trae Young is the most recent Hawks player to have a 40-point game in the postseason. Young scored 48 points against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Some grid players don't want easy answers so here are some alternative options for Grids No. 7 and 8:

Bulls players with 40-point games in the playoffs: Derrick Rose, DeMar DeRozan, Ben Gordon, Flynn Robinson and Jimmy Butler.

It should be noted that Butler didn't have a 40-point playoff game when he was with the Bulls. All of his 40-point postseason performances were with the Miami Heat.

Hawks players with 40-point games in the playoffs: Dominique Wilkins, Bob Petit, Cliff Hagan, Lou Hudson, Zelmo Beaty and Paul Millsap

Here's a completed grid for Thursday:

