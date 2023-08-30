Which Bulls star played for the Raptors and the Pistons? NBA HoopGrids answers for August 30

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the August 30 NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls

Cell 2 - Player who averaged under 5 PPG in a season and played for the Raptors

Cell 3 - Player who has never played in the playoffs and played for the Raptors

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Detroit Pistons and Bulls

Cell 5 - Player who averaged under 5 PPG in a season and played for the Pistons

Cell 6 - Player who has never played in the playoffs and played for the Pistons

Cell 7 - North Carolina player who also played for the Chicago Bulls

Cell 8 - North Carolina player who averaged under 5 PPG in a season

Cell 9 - North Carolina player who has never played in the playoffs

Answers to the August 30 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

DeMar DeRozan is the easy answer for Cell 1. He became a star with the Toronto Raptors and has been playing for the Chicago Bulls the past few seasons. Charles Oakley is an excellent option. He was drafted by the Bulls and later played for the Raptors.

Lorenzo Brown, Will Barton, Malachi Flynn and Christian Koloko are some of the answers for Cell 2 of the NBA HoopGrids. They played for the Raptors and averaged under 5 PPG in a season.

Ron Harper Jr., Jeff Dowtin and Joe Wieskamp have never reached the playoffs and have played for the Raptors. They’re excellent choices for Cell 3.

Dennis Rodman won multiple championships with the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls. He’s an easy answer for Cell 4. Derrick Rose and Andre Drummond are also alternatives here.

Nerlens Noel played 14 games for the Pistons last season and averaged 2.3 PPG. He’s a great fit for Cell 5 of the NBA HoopGrids. Thon Maker (4.7 PPG) and Derrick Walton (1.0 PPG) are excellent options here.

Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey are popular answers for Cell 6. They have never reached the playoffs in their career and play for the Pistons. Jordan Bone and Louis King are not-so-obvious answers here.

Michael Jordan is the easy and obvious answer in Cell 7. He was an emerging star at North Carolina before he took the NBA by storm with the Chicago Bulls. Meanwhile, Dudley Bradley didn’t make that kind of impact as Jordan but he also played for the Bulls.

Vince Carter, in his last year in the NBA, averaged 5.0 PPG with the Atlanta Hawks. He’s an excellent choice for Cell 8. Pete Chilcutt, Tony Bradley, Raymond Felton and Rick Fox averaged at least one season under 5 PPG and played for UNC in college.

Cole Anthony of the Orlando Magic has never been to the playoffs after starring for North Carolina in college. Isaiah Hicks, Brice Johnson and Clifford Rozier are former Tar Heels who have not played in the postseason. They’re all great answers for Cell 9.

Here's the completed NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

The completed NBA HoopGrids puzzle

