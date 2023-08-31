Which Cavaliers players hit a game-winning buzzer-beater and scored 20+ points in a quarter after 1996? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 31

NBA Crossover Grid released their newest puzzle on August 31. Based on MLB's Immaculate Grid, its basketball counterpart has been popular among hoops fans who cannot wait for the start of the 2023-24 NBA season.

It's Day 64 of NBA Crossover Grid and there are two special categories: a player who hit a game-winning buzzer-beater and a player who scored 20 or more points in a single quarter.

Here are the clues for Thursday's puzzle:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets

Grid 2: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Denver Nuggets

Grid 3: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets

Grid 4: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and hit a game-winning buzzer-beater

Grid 5: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and hit a game-winning buzzer-beater

Grid 6: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and hit a game-winning buzzer-beater

Grid 7: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and scored 20 or more points in a single quarter

Grid 8: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and scored 20 or more points in a single quarter

Grid 9: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and scored 20 or more points in a single quarter

Let's try to answer Grids No. 5 and 8 for Day 64 of the NBA Crossover Grid. Which Cleveland Cavaliers players have made a game-winning buzzer-beating shot and scored 20 or more points in a single quarter?

LeBron James is the greatest player in Cavaliers history, bringing the franchise's long NBA championship in 2016. James has hit several career-defining, game-winning buzzer-beaters during his two stints in Cleveland. "The King" is also among the top five players in NBA history with 20-point quarters.

Kyrie Irving is also an answer for both grids since he hit a few game-winning buzzer-beaters when he was with the Cavaliers. Irving also had a few 20-point quarters in his NBA career.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Some grid players want to have a low rarity score to improve their rankings. Here are some alternative answers for Grids No. 5 and 8:

Players who played for the Cavaliers and hit a game-winning buzzer-beater: Eric Snow, Dwyane Wade, Craig Ehlo, Chris Mills and Lamond Murray

Players who played for the Cavaliers and scored 20 or more points in a quarter: Ricky Davis, Mo Williams, Baron Davis, J.R. Smith and Shaquille O'Neal

Here's a completed NBA Crossover Grid for Day 64:

