Which Cavaliers players have played for Grizzlies and 76ers? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for September 12

The latest NBA Immaculate Grid puzzle for September 12 is out and has NBA fans pondering for answers to win the tricky puzzle and to flex their superiority with their peers.

Here's a look at today's grid:

NBA Immaculate Grid - September 12

Clues for the September 12 NBA Immaculate Grid:

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Cell 3 - Player who has averaged 20+ points per game for a season who played for the Grizzlies.

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Cavaliers and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Lakers and the Sixers.

Cell 6 - Player who has averaged 20+ points per game for a season who played for the 76ers.

Cell 7 - Player who has averaged 5+ assists per game for a season who played for the Cavaliers.

Cell 8 - Player who has averaged 5+ assists per game for a season who played for the Lakers.

Cell 9 - Player who has averaged 20+ points per game for a season who has also averaged 5+ assists for a season.

Danny Green promises to be a popular guess for Cell 1. The former NBA champion played only 3 games for the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2022-23 season, but that is enough to qualify him as a successful Cell 1 guess.

For Cell 2, the Gasol brothers are easily the most popular picks. Pau and Marc both enjoyed distinguished careers in the NBA and spent time at Memphis and LA during the course of their illustrious careers.

Cells 4 and 5 have over 55 possible outcomes each. But Kyle Korver and Wilt Chamberlain appear to be the most popular guesses for Cells 4 and 5 respectively. Danny Green, who is a good shout for Cell 1, is also a possible answer here in both cells 4 and 5. Andre Drummond and Seth Curry also stand out as good guesses for Cell 4.

A wildcard answer to boost rarity scores for Cell 5 is Mac McClung. The dunk contest champ featured in 3 games combined for the Sixers and the Lakers, but that's just above the bare minimum required to be a correct answer in today's grid.

Cells 7, 8, and 9 give you the option of picking from the best of the best among point guards from league history. Kyrie Irving, Magic Johnson, and Russell Westbrook stand out as the most popular picks for each of these cells in that order.

Here's the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid for September 12:

Filled out NBA Immaculate Grid for September 12