Which Celtics stars also played for the Clippers and Spurs? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for September 11

The latest NBA Immaculate Grid is out. This is the 49th puzzle that fans have been trying to test their basketball knowledge with.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the September 11 Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the LA Clippers and Boston Celtics

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks

Cell 3 - Player who averaged 10+ RPG while playing for the Clippers

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the San Antonio Spurs and Celtics

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Spurs and Bucks

Cell 6 - Player who averaged 10+ RPG while playing for the Spurs

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the Charlotte Hornets and Celtics

Cell 8 - Player who had stints with the Hornets and Bucks

Cell 9 - Player who averaged 10+ RPG while playing for the Hornets

Answers to the September 11 NBA Immaculate Grid

Current Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups played for several teams, including the LA Clippers and Boston Celtics during his career. He fits well in Cell 1. Other options include Avery Bradley, Rick Brunson, Vin Baker and Kenny Anderson.

Sam Cassell, Caron Butler, Steve Blake, DeMarcus Cousins and Jared Dudley played for the Clippes and Milwaukee Bucks. They’re Cell 2 answers.

DeAndre Jordan, Blake Griffin and Elton Brand are the popular Cell 3 answers. They had multiple seasons averaging 10+ RPG for the Clippers. Michael Cage, Terry Cummings and Bob McAdoo are excellent options here.

Michael Finley, Theo Ratliff, Juancho Hernangomez, David Lee and Ron Mercer are Cell 4 answers. They all played for the San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics.

Vinny del Negro, Kevin Duckworth, Dale Ellis, Pau Gasol and Glenn Robinson suited up for the Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks. They fit best in Cell 5 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Tim Duncan and David Robinson had multiple seasons averaging 10+ RPG for the Spurs. They're popular Cell 6 answers. Other options include Artis Gilmore, Larry Kenon, Rich Jones, Swen Nater and Gene Moore.

Al Jefferson, Greg Kite Courtney Lee, Ricky Davis and Tony Delk played for the Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics. They're Cell 7 answers.

Cell 8 answers include Michael Carter-Williams, Dell Curry, Keith Bogans, Anthony Mason and Jamaal Magloire. They suited up for the Bucks and Hornets.

Dwight Howard, Gerald Wallace, Emeka Okafor, Alonzo Mourning and Larry Johnson had at least one season with 10+ RPG with the Hornets. They're Cell 9 answers.

Here's the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid:

